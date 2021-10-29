DELTA DEP. SPEAKER, OCHOR OCHOR, CALLS FOR SYNERGY BETWEEN GOVT, SECURITY AGENCIES, COMMUNITIES; BAGS OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY ON LEGISLATIVE DUTIES/IMPACT TO HUMANITY IN DELTA STATE AWARD

Mr Emmanuel Enebeli (r), Press Secretary to the Delta State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ochor Ochor, receiving the award presented to the Deputy Speaker, as Outstanding Personality on Legislative Duties/Impact to Humanity in Delta State, 2021, from Mr. Ben Chukwurah, Chief Executive Officer of Ben Media House, during the Intelligence Security Summit hosted by Ben Media House, which took place at Grand Hotels, Asaba, on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

ASABA/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor has advocated for continuous synergy between the governments, people and the various security agencies in the country, in order to check the rising rate of insecurity.



The Deputy Speaker made the call in Asaba, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at an Intelligence Security Summit, hosted by Ben Media House at Grand Hotels, where he was recognised with an Outstanding Personality on Legislative Duties/Impact to Humanity in Delta State, for the year 2021.



According to the Deputy Speaker, who was represented by his Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, the issue of security should never be left in the hands of the government and security agencies in the country, as effective security of the country can only be achieved through collaboration between all parties, including the communities.



He thanked the organisers for conceiving the summit, saying such programme will add to the security knowledge of attendees, and the various communities on ways to help achieve a peaceful and stable society, stating that no society will succeed in any sphere of life, without adequate security, and peace.



“For us to have a secure and peaceful society, the various communities in the country should always work with the government and security agencies, there must be that synergy to build confidence amongst the people.”



“This is necessary, as the insecurity in the country had become worrisome, and very frightening. But we can help, by working with the security agencies, as security is the business of all citizens”. He said.



Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Bens Media House, organisers of the Security Intelligent Summit, Mr. Ben Chukwurah, had stated that Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor, was selected for the Outstanding Personality on Legislative Duties/Impact to Humanity in Delta State, for the year 2021, because of his track records in legislative matters, and other issues that affects humanity.