JUSTICE NYESOM-WIKE CHARGES STATES TO ADOPT CHILD RIGHTS LAW; WANTS FIDA TO INTENSIFY ADVOCACY FOR PROTECTION OF WOMEN, CHILD’S RIGHTS







Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has advocated the adoption of the Child Rights Act in all the States of the federation.



Justice Nyesom-Wike opined that the many vices that have plagued the Nigerian society is a direct result of the deliberate disregard of the rights of children and the important role women have continued to play in the nurturing process of children.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed in a report that She gave the charge at a special dinner she organised for female delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday night, October 28, 2021.



Justice Nyesom-Wike implored all the States of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act because it is designed to protect children from abuse, defilement and exploitation.



“That is one law that also protects children when it comes to defilement and all kinds of sexual abuses. Because the criminal code, of course as we know is very limited. This one is now expanded, especially with the violence against persons, laws that are being adopted in the States.”



She urged the society to continue to encourage and support women in the onerous task of parenting. According to her, women who provide their children useful guidance and watch them grow into age of responsibility and become accomplished deserve the support of the society.



Justice Nyesom-Wike implored parents to shower their children with love at all times, because that is what they receive at home in terms of love, care and support that they give back in return to the society.



According to her, the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and all others miscreants engaged in difference vices are manifest evidence of the skewed nurturing that they got.







“And I know that parents make lots of efforts, and they really do try, but sometimes some children fall way. We pray that they find their way back. But a child who is shown love, it is difficult for that child to derail.”



Justice Nyesom-Wike advised members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to commit to the protection, promotion and preservation of the rights of women and children so as to break the nibbling barriers.



“FIDA has the onerous duty of protecting, promoting, preserving the rights of women and children. We should continue to represent people especially people who are indigent, people who cannot afford lawyers.



“It’s not every brief that should bring something. Take from those who made some money from and support those who cannot afford to have you and give the same kind of service. In that way, I’m sure, we will make Nigeria a better place.”



Speaking on behalf of Governors of Rivers and Abia States, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said they have agreed among themselves and by extension all other governors of the 36 states of Nigeria to continue to support FIDA.



Governor Tambuwal enthused that educating and supporting women is not only a responsibility that must be pursued and achieved, but it is an endeavour that justifies any investment committed towards this goal.

“We know as matter of fact that educating and supporting the women is not only a responsibility that must be achieved or work towards, but is such an endeavour that always pays when invested in. You educate a woman, you see the result almost immediately from within family and even beyond.



“You give a woman a trust, especially in public service, you see results. We have several of you in very key positions in our government and we know how trust worthy you have been.”







The Sokoto State governor charged the female lawyers to continue to work with other well meanings Nigerians towards making sure that there is good governance in country.



On her part, the National President of International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden noted that even if some governors have been gender friendly, there is still so much exclusion of women in the processes of governance.



According to her, the clamour for inclusive governance will continue because it is important that women are given prime roles in affairs of society.