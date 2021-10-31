AYU, ARAPAJA, ANYANWU, WOYEGIKURO, EFFA-ATTOE, SULEIMAN, OTHERS EMERGE, AS PDP HOLDS SUCCESSFUL NAT. CONVENTION









TOP-BOTTOM: Senator Iyorchia Ayu (top), Dr. Taofeek Arapaja (l), Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (r), Hon. Daniel Woyegikuro (l), Muhammed Kadade Suleiman (r) and Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe (bottom)

Former Nigerian Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and incumbent national vice chairman southwest zone, Dr. Taofeek Arapaja, Immediate past Senator who represented Imo East constituency the 8th Senate, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, as well as a Professor of African History and Gender Studies in the Department of History and International Studies, University of Calabar, Professor Stella Effah-Attoe, were amongst a distinguished list of victorious candidates that emerged as the new PDP Executive council.

They were all elected at the end of a hugely successful hosting of the PDP’s special national delegates convention, which had about 3,600 delegates converging at Eagle Square in Abuja. on Saturday 30th – Sunday 31st October, 2021.

The convention had been overshadowed by uncertainty, following a fierce legal challenge by the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, who had approached both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal seeking an interim injunction to restrain the PDP from conducting its National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021 in Abuja, until the determination of the substantive suit on his status as PDP Chairman was sorted out by the Court.

However, a three-man Court of Appeal panel headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had, in a ruling read by Justice Gabriel Kolawale, on Friday, October 29th, dismissed the appeal filed by Secondus declaring that the suspended PDP National Chairman lacked the power to stop the party’s scheduled convention, since the national leadership of the party was not an exclusive preserve of the appellant (Secondus).

The Appeallate court further ruled that Secondus not only failed to challenge his suspension as a member of the party from his Ward 5 in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State which was affirmed by the State Local Government and State Executive blog the party, as well as the High Court in August 2021, he also failed to join the party’s acting National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi, in the suit challenging his (Akinwonmi) nomination by the party, insisting that the right which he claimed to be protecting had been withdrawn and given to Akinwonmi by the same party, which Secondus himself had endorsed in writing.

Finally, the Court noted that Secondus neither indicate interest in his application to continue either as the national chairman of the PDP after being suspended nor declared any intention or interest to re-contest for the position upon the expiration of his tenure on December 9, 2021, hence the application was a distraction to the planned national convention of the PDP.

“The appellant motion on notice filed on October 27, 2021, fails and is hereby dismissed. By the power of this decision, the 6th respondent is empowered on the authority of this court’s decision to hold its national convention without any hindrance,” Justice Kolawale had declared.

Prince Uche Secondus, has since rejected the Court of Appeal Ruling and declared his intention to appeal it to the Supreme Court, but with the coast now cleared for the convention to hold, the main Committee headed by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and the various organizing committees, party stakeholders, as well as the 3,600 delegates, most of whom were already in Abuja even before the judgement was delivered, confidently proceeded to deliver a hitch free election process, in which about 21 positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party were contested for by at least 27 candidates at the convention.



















The full List Of the newly-elected PDP National Officials, who emerged from various parts of the country, either by consensus or keen contestation after the polls, is as follows:

National Chairman – Iyorchia Ayu

Deputy National Chairman (North) – Umar Damagum (Contested)

Deputy National Chairman (South) – Taofeek Arapaja (Contested)

National Secretary – Samuel Anyanwu (Unopposed)

National Treasurer – Ahmed Mohammed (Unopposed)

National Organising Secretary – Umar Bature (Unopposed)

National Financial Secretary – Daniel Woyegikuro (Unopposed)

National Women’s Leader – Professor Stella Effah-Attoe (Unopposed)

National Youth Leader – Muhammed Suleiman (Contested)

National Legal Adviser – Kamaldeen Ajibade (Unopposed)

National Publicity Secretary – Debo Ologunagba (Unopposed)

National Auditor – Okechuckwu Daniel (Unopposed)

Deputy National Secretary – Setoji Kosheodo (Unopposed)

Deputy National Treasurer – Ndubisi David (Unopposed)

Deputy National Publicity Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi (Unopposed)

Deputy National Organising Secretary – Ighoyota Amori (Unopposed)

Deputy National Financial Secretary – Adamu Kamale (Unopposed)

Deputy National Women’s Leader – Hajara Wanka (Unopposed)

Deputy National Youth Leader – Timothy Osadolor (Unopposed)

Deputy National Legal Adviser – Okechukwu Osuoha (Unopposed)

Deputy National Auditor – Abdulrahman Mohammed (Unopposed)