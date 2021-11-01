CHIEF NWADIALOR SPONSORS MEDICAL CHARITY IN IDUMUJE-UNOR TO CELEBRATE BIRTHDAY

– By Patrick Ochei







Chief Michael Brian Onyekali Odiakosa, the Nwadialor of Idumuje Kingdom in conjunction with Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, has organised a two-day Medical Mission in Idumuje-Unor to celebrate his birthday.



The Medical charity which held between 30th and 31st October, 2021, at the community’s Primary Health Centre had exactly 576 patients who were treated within the two days programme.



Speaking to journalists while issuing certificates of appreciation from the Nwadialor Philanthropic Foundation to the participating doctors, Chief Odiakosa thanked the AMPF for their sacrificial love to Idumuje-Unor community, adding that the doctors have become more patriotic than most reputable community service organisations both at home and abroad.



He said it was a normal thing to see people engaged in community services in America but not here in Nigeria.



However, Nwadialor expressed happiness that the young and talented medical doctors under the aegis of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum could be as patriotic as helping communities solve critical health issues through medical missions.



On the strength of their patriotism, Chief Nwadialor made a promise to make the medical charity an annual programme, in addition to other projects he is handling in the community.



His words, “I feel good doing what I am doing for my community. Though this medical charity is organised to celebrate my birthday, I think it’s a huge success that needs to be replicated.



“This is a touching project with direct bearing on the people’s health. I feel good about it and hope to make it an annual programme”, Nwadialor affirmed.

Speaking also, the Founder and President of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, Dr. Awunor Alexander Chidubem commended Chief Odiakosa for taking the singular initiative to organise such a massive health programme for his rural people.



Awunor said it was a two days of intense work to get the huge number of patients attended to in various areas of free medical services, which include: Free Consultations and Counselling, Free Drug Distribution, Free Eye Screening and Dispensing of Lenses, Free Laboratory Assay (Blood Glucose, etc), Health Talks on Common Ailments, Nutrition Tips, etc, and Adequate Referrals.

The medical patriot however, said he looks forward to seeing more of Anioma people in the diaspora like Chief Michael Brian Onyekali Odiakosa to take such bold steps of sponsoring medical missions in their communities, insisting that nothing can quantify human and health empowerment to one’s people.



Meanwhile, the Traditional Ruler of Idumuje Kingdom, HRM Obi Charles Chukwunwike 111 was there on the first day of the Medical programme to give credence to the philanthropic gestures of Chief Odiakosa to his subjects. He also used the medium to felicitate with the Nwadialor whose birthday was marked with such enormous medical charity to the community people, describing him as a well cherished illustrious son.



Equally, the Obi’s counterpart from Ubulu-Uno Kingdom, HRM Obi Kikachukwu Henry Afamefune JP was there too to boost the morale of Nwadialor, including the Esogba of Issele-Uku Kingdom, Chief Fidelis Jigide, the Chairman of Fidelity Fortunes Group of Companies, Prince Ibe Ozoma, Chief Chris Biose and numerous other friends and well wishers of Nwadialor of Idumuje Kingdom.