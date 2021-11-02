Breaking: SPURS SIGN CONTE TILL 2023

Antonio Conte

English Premier Club, Tottenham Hotspurs, has signed Italian Coach Antonio Conte as their new Manager till 2023.

This is coming less than 48hours after former Manager, the Portuguese, Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the Spurs Board headed by Daniel Levi and Managing Director, Fabio Paractici, following a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Manchester United at home, which was the proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back for the former Wolverhampton Wonderers (Wolves) gaffer.

Respected, award winning Sports Journalist, Fabrizio Romano broke the news on his verified Social media Facebook handle thus:

Conte > Tottenham here we go!

Antonio Conte to Tottenham, confirmed and here we go!

The contract until June 2023 will be signed on Tuesday. The verbal agreement is now completed. 🏁

Fabio Paratici wanted him since June and changed Conte’s mind as he didn’t want to join any club during the season apart Man United.

Conte never had any official talk or agreement with Manchester United, he was only prepared to accept in case they contacted him to replace Ole but it never happened.

Antonio is already in London prepared to sign his contract as new Spurs manager.

Writing further and more elaborately in the sports publication, the Score, Romano said:

Antonio Conte is returning to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to appoint the Italian as their new manager, reports Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian. Conte, 52, will officially sign an 18-month contract on Tuesday, Romano adds.

The accomplished tactician is set to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed on Monday.

Typically averse to joining a team during the season, Conte wanted assurances that Tottenham would be active in upcoming transfer windows, according to Romano and Ed Aarons of The Guardian.

Tottenham, languishing in eighth place in the Premier League after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, have lost five of their last seven league matches. Fans turned on Nuno during Saturday’s contest, openly mocking his substitutions and booing the team’s latest dour display.

Nuno Espirito Santo

The Portuguese coach, hired only four months ago after a chaotic search to replace Jose Mourinho, always appeared to be at odds with the club’s desired approach; his conservative tactics were a poor fit with the squad from the beginning. He ultimately lasted just 17 games.

Conte, who the Tottenham brass approached prior to Nuno’s appointment in the summer, will be tasked with engineering a rapid turnaround if Spurs hope to push for a European place. The decorated manager joins the club three years after leaving London rivals Chelsea, where he captured both the Premier League title and FA Cup.

He guided Inter to their first Scudetto in over a decade last season but left shortly after amid disagreements with the hierarchy over impending budgetary restraints and transfer decisions.

He’ll be reunited at Spurs with football director Fabio Paratici, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful partnership while at Juventus.

Amid many glaring issues at Tottenham, Conte will need to find the right balance between authoring a more entertaining style of play and delivering victories; Spurs did neither under Nuno, scoring just nine goals and conceding 16 in 10 league games.

Crucially, he also needs to implement a system that gets the best out of star striker Harry Kane. The perennial Golden Boot contender, who has looked apathetic since failing to get his desired transfer this past summer, has just one league goal this campaign.