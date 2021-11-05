NSIRIM, RIVERS INFO COMMISSIONER, CAUTIONS YOUTHS AGAINST NEGATIVE NARRATIVE ABOUT NIGERIA







The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has called on youths to forbid themselves from being used as soldiers for negative propaganda and narrative about Nigeria.



Nsirim made the call at the South-South citizens summit of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Port Harcourt, today (4/11/2021).



Reminding the youths that the future of Nigeria belongs to them, the Commissioner who doubles as the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Institute urged them to raise up an army that would change their status quo.



“What happened with the #EndSARS will open the eyes of all Nigerians to know that time comes in the history of a people when the masses will rise up to challenge dictatorial tendencies.



“And I believe that the youths of Nigeria should build on the gains of #EndSARS and begin to galvanise and mobilise themselves to begin to talk about how Nigeria can be better”, he said.



Nsirim also urged the leaders of the country to know that the time has come for a patriotic spirit that would bind people together than the spirit that divides.



While commending the Governing Council of the NIPR for organising the summit with the theme: “Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust”, Nsirim said Nigerians must begin to dialogue again as brothers and sisters to also rebuild trust.



“What has happened over the years is that those who gain from the dichotomy that exist along cultural and religion lines have used it to their own advantage while the majority of the masses of Nigerians suffer.



“We must tell ourselves the truth that the time has come as a people for us to rebuild our nation. Nigerians must congregate and begin to talk to ourselves as people that God brought together by his divine inspiration.



He noted that Nigeria is endowed with abundant human and natural resources but lacked the right leadership that would galvanise all the resources for the benefit of the people.















Speaking, the President of NIPR and chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Mallam Mikhtar Sirajo expressed sadness at the deteriorating socio-economic and security status of the country and hoped that the outcome of the summit would encourage an agenda for a healthy dialogue for better nation.



In his keynote address on the topic: “National Integration, Peace and Security a former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase recommended a holistic reform of the Nigeria Police and the entire Nigerian internal security system and institutions to address their overlapping functions that engender budgetary wastage, inter-agency rivalry and uncoordinated approach to internal security management.



He also recommended legal and operational reforms of the present system with the objective of having a workable and efficient and effective policing system that could give prospects for internal security of the country.

























Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.



4/11/2021.