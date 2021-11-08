Anambra 2021: APGA, SOLUDO IN LANDSLIDE LEAD, AS INEC DECLARES GUBER ELECTION INCONCLUSIVE; APC REJECTS RESULT







The All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) and its Governorship Candidate Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, have coasted home to an unassailable, landslide lead in the Saturday, November 6, 2021, Anambra State Governorship election, which is expected to be confirmed as a resounding victory, after the supplementary election in two Local Governments Areas, fixed for Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

APGA and Soludo established a winning streak right from the announcement of the first results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and stormed into a decisive and commanding lead which eventually became a conclusive cruise to incontrovertible victory, winning 18 out of the 20 Local Government Areas, whose results were declared and certified at the end of the collation exercise in Awka, the Anambra state, on Sunday, November 7.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and it’s Governorship candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, as well as the Young Progressives Party, YPP with it’s guber candidate Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, managed to win one Local Government Area each, while no results was declared for Ihiala LGA in an election that witnessed widespread malfunction of the BVAS (Biomedal Voters Authentication/Accreditation System) equipment across all polling centres during the election in the State.

Anambra state comprises 21 Local Government Areas.

In a related development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Anambra gubernatorial election inconclusive, following the inability of electorates to cast their votes across Ihiala Local Government.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended collation of results of the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra state, pending the conduct of the election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State and INEC Returning Officer for the Anambra Governorship election made the announcement Sunday night in Awka, adding that a supplementary election would be conducted in Ihiala on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Prof. Obi, who explained that election could not hold in the LGA due to security reasons, quoted relevant sections of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, to support the decision that it would be wrong to announce the result without allowing people in 131 polling units in Ihiala to exercise their civic duties.

“As the Electoral Officer, I hereby announce the suspension of result until elections are held in all the polling units in Ihiala”, confirming that supplementary election will take place in the area on Nov. 9”.

Quoting relevant sections of the Electoral Act, she noted that Section 22 of the Constitution also provides for re-run in event of security challenge or any other logistics situation that may affect the successful conduct of an election and said that the final result will be announced after completing the election in Ihiala.

Prof. Obi, before suspending the collation, had already declared the results of 20 out or the 21 Local government areas and given total number of votes already scored by candidates as follows: Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had polled a total of 103, 946 votes in pole position; Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had scored 51,322 votes to emerge second, while Sen. Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got a total of 42,942 votes to emerge third

Obi, who confirmed that Prof. Soludo won in 18 out of the 20 Local Government Areas of the State already declared, listed the LGAs won by APGA to include; Dunukofia, Awka South, Oyi, Anaocha, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Idemili South and Onitsha South.

Soludo and APGA had also won in Njikoka, Orumba South, Onitsha North, Idemili North, Ekwusigo, Aguata, Nnewi South and the earlier controversial Orumba North Local Government Areas.

The PDP candidate won in Ogbaru with 3,445 votes, APGA scored second while APC came third in the same council, while Senator Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) won in his home Local Government, Nnewi North in spite of coming a distant fourth in the overall score card with 20,917 votes.

The returning officer said that since no election was held in Ihiala, the electorate must be given chance like others to participate in the process, stressing that it becomes imperative to bring Ihiala at par with other local government areas to make declaration of the result valid.

Obi stated that total number of valid votes already collated was 229,521, void votes 7,841 while total number of votes cast was 237,362.

She praised all parties for their support, noting that supplementary election would be held only in Ihiala.







Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the declared results of the November 6, Anambra Governorship election and called for the cancelation of the yet-to-be-concluded polls, claiming that Governor Willie Obiano and the ruling All Peoples Grand Alliance, APGA, rigged the elections in virtually all the Local Government Areas in the State.

Chairman of the All progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State, Mr. Basil Ejidike, in a statement Sunday night in Awka, accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), of rigging the election, in connivance with “corrupt-minded INEC officials”.

He said: “What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big time electoral fraud and malpractice.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano, manipulated the whole electoral system and we will stand to resist it.

“Ndi Anambra wants an APC Governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity.

“We virtually won in all the local government, but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo, through instrumentality, corrupt-minded INEC officers, subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices.”

The Anambra APC Chairman vowed to head to the court, should INEC insist on declaring the APGA candidate winner of the governorship election.

According to him, “But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up-to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us.”

The Official certified Result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election is as follows:

(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

(11) Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

(12) Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

(13) Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

(14) Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

(15) Ihiala LGA

No election

(16) Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

(17) Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

(18) Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

(19) Orumba North LGA

PDP – 1847

APC – 2672

APGA – 4787

(20) Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

(21) Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357

The All Progressives Grand alliance, APGA, was announced winner of the controversial Orumba North LGA election, after the collation officer, Dr Godwin Otu had alleged that his Electoral Officer connived with thugs to make him sign the result sheet for the election, under duress.



The returning officer, Prof Florence Obi had however, constituted a panel, headed by Dr Othong, chairman of Academic Staff Union of University in the University of Calabar to look into it and during a resumed session, Dr Othong had said, while presenting his Committee’s report, that: “After looking at the matter, we saw no evidence of use of BVAS, we also discovered police crisis at the local government collation centre, and heavy mutilation of the result sheet.



“Committee resolved to call for the BVAS machine used in the area, but that was not achievable as the BVAS were said not to be readily available. The committee after a long time resolved and read out the result as follows:

PDP – 1847

APC – 2672

APGA – 4787



“This is the 18th local government, out of the 21, to be won by APGA”, the committed reported.

From the 20 LGA results collated by INEC, the major contending parties scored as follows:

STATS

APGA – 103,946

PDP – 51,322

APC – 42,942

YPP – 20,917

***APGA won 18 out of 20 Local Governments declared

***PDP won 1 Local Government.

***YPP won 1 Local Government.

***No results declared for Ihiala LGA as elections did not hold.

***Orumba North LGA Result finally declared in favour of APGA.