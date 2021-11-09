Inspiration Fm’s “Ima Dem” Bags Double NACA Awards

It was a weekend of double celebrations as Ace Newscaster and Head of the News Department of Inspiration 105.9 FM, Uyo; Imaobong Akpabio Dem, over the course of the week, won 2 Prestigious Outstanding Media Performance Awards courtesy of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

The awards were for Outstanding HIV – THEMED RADIO PROGRAMME CONTENT, and the Outstanding HUMAN INTEREST STORY ON HIV/AIDS.

The HIV/AIDS Media Advocacy Initiative kicked off in February 2021, with the clearly set aim of increasing HIV/AIDS reportage to aid the HIV/AIDS response in the South and drive decline in the Prevalence.

Imaobong Akpabio Dem

Ima Dem in her acceptance speech, returned all glory to Almighty God for the awards and expressed her profound gratitude to her family and the amazing Inspiration Fm group and listeners globally, who she described as her daily motivation to do more.

Imaobong described the awards as a call to do more in the fight against HIV and AIDS.