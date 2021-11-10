SOLUDO, AT LAST, IS ANAMBRA GOVERNOR-ELECT, INEC DECLARES







Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, will be the next Governor of Anambra State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made the declaration on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the INEC collation centre in Awka, the Anambra State capital, after the final results of the Saturday, November 6, Anambra Governorship election, which had been extended to Tuesday, November 9th, with a supplementary Election conducted for Ihiala LGA, had been announced.

Professor Florence Obi, the returning officer of the election, declared that Prof. Soludo met all the conditions required to be declared the winner, having scored the highest number of votes and won more than two-thirds of the election in 21 Local Government areas of the state.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), who had earlier declared the election inconclusive, following security challenges that initially thwarted the conduct of election in Ihiala LGA, announced Soludo as the Governor-Elect, at exactly 1:51 am on Wednesday, November 10.

“I hereby declare Charles Soludo of the APGA winner of the election and he is returned elected” Prof. Obi affirmed, adding that Prof. Soludo will be presented with his certificate of return, at the INEC office in Akwa, the state capital on Wednesday.

Soludo, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the incumbent ruling party in Anambra, scored a total of 112,229 votes.

Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled secured 53, 807 votes to place second, while Sen. Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), placed third with 43,285 and Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) got 21,261 votes.

Prof. Soludo and APGA won 19 of the 21 Local Government Areas results declared by INEC while Valentine Ozigbo and PDP, won only one local government area. Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and YPP also won one LGA, while Sen Andy Uba and APC failed to win any Local Government Area out of the 21, including his own Aguata LGA (which incidentally is also the same LGA of Soludo and Ozigbo).

FINAL RESULTS OF THE NOVEMBER 6, 2021 ANAMBRA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION AS DECLARED BY INEC

2,466,638 – Total Registered Voters

253,388 – Total Accredited Voters

A – 2, 054

AA- 83

AAC – 588

ADC – 324

ADP – 773

APC – 43, 285

APGA -112,229 (Winner)

APM – 301

APP – 139

BP – 186

LP – 2, 802

NNPP – 117

NPRM – 213

PDP – 53, 807

PRP – 437

SDP – 842

YPP – 21, 261

ZLP – 2082

Total Valid Vote – 241,523

Rejected Votes – 8,108

Total Vote Cast 249,631