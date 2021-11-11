JUSTICE OSEJI DWELT IN THE LOFTY REALM OF TRUTH, JUSTICE AND IMPARTIALITY – Elumelu







The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has said that the late Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji dwelt in the lofty realm of truth, justice and impartiality found only among the immortals.



Elumelu in his tribute at the Night of Tributes in honour of late Justice Oseji on Wednesday held at the Court of Appeal, Asaba, Delta State, acknowledged that life of the late jurist was an embodiment of faith, courage and that of forthrightness that made the jury the last hope of the oppressed in an unjust world.



Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, lamented the passing of the Justice of the Supreme Court and said that his Aniocha North Local Government area, his federal Constituency, his State Delta and the Nigeria Nation as a whole, and of course humanity, particularly, the institution of the Judiciary, has lost one of the nation’s finest, saying that Justice Oseji, with all his greatness and wisdom, remained humble, and succeeded with an uncommon dignity and calmness.



Elumelu however said that he was comforted for the fact that Justice Oseji fought the good fight, finished the race set before him by his maker and want further to affirmed that the noble jurist kept the faith and have received the crown of righteousness, which the Lord preserved for His saints.



“Permit me also to convey my condolences to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad CFR, for the loss of Justice Oseji, who was one of the outstanding Justices of the Supreme Court,” Elumelu concluded.







Homage Presented by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, At the Night of Tributes in Honour of Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji, Today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Protocols:

Beloved brethren, it is with the deepest sense of bereavement and grief that I render my homage at this night of tributes of a pillar of truth and one of the leading lights of our dear nation; the venerated Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Indeed, my local government Aniocha North, My Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, my Governor, His family, our dear state, Delta; our nation, Nigeria and of course humanity, particularly, the institution of the Judiciary, has lost one of our finest, who, with a numinous grandeur and wisdom, yet the humblest of deportment, straddled life and triumphed with an uncommon stateliness and equanimity.

Justice Oseji prevailed over the depravity of the terrestrial and corruption of the worldly. He dwelt in the lofty realm of truth, justice and impartiality, found only among the immortals. His life was an embodiment of faith, courage and that of forthrightness that makes the jury the last hope of the oppressed in an unjust world.

Justice Oseji made immense contributions to the development of jurisprudence in Nigeria. His ability to sieve out the truth and serve justice on knotty cases was exceptionally legendary. He remained an exceptionally brilliant and straightforward judge, who spared nothing in the affirmation of justice and truth.

His death has therefore left a yawning gap in our judiciary system and the nation will miss his legal and intellectual contributions to the administration of justice in our courts.

Today, as I render this homage, my heart bleeds. Nevertheless, I am consoled that Justice Oseji lived an uncompromised and fulfilled life. He lived as a lesson in humility, courage in the pursuit of truth and justice.

Despite the pressure of his calling as a judge, Justice Oseji remained a peaceful and God fearing soul; a devout Christian, who loved God and did all to uphold His ways of justice, mercy and kindness to mankind.

Throughout his days as Legal officer in the defunct Bendel state, Senior Magistrate and later Chief Magistrate in the Delta state judiciary, Chief Registrar of Delta state, Judge of the High Court of Delta State, Justice of the Court of Appeal and later a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Oseji served with the highest sense of responsibility which he also displayed in the various electoral tribunals he was appointed into.

We love Justice Oseji, but his maker loves him the most. We want him to be with us, but his Lord wants him back home at this time. What then shall we say?

I am comforted by the fact that Justice Oseji fought the good fight, finished the race set before him by his maker; kept the faith and have received the crown of righteousness, which the Lord preserved for His saints. I therefore return all glory to God. To Him alone be glory forever, “for of him, and through him, and to him, are all things”.

I convey my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Mininim Oseji, the Oseji family of Idumuji-Unor and indeed the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta state, for this devastating loss.

I equally condole with the Governor of Delta state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who has been heartbroken by the death of this eminent son of Delta state.

Permit me also to convey my condolences to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad CFR, for the loss of Justice Oseji, who was one of the outstanding Justices of the Supreme Court.

I charge all of us to take heart and be strong. Let us immortalize Justice Oseji in our hearts by continuing in upholding those virtues, values and principles that defined him on this realm.

Thank you and God bless you.