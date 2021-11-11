Press Statement



RIVPA Salutes Nsirim For Outstanding Commissioner Award



As commendations greet the bestowment of ‘Outstanding Commissioner Award’ on the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the Independent Newspaper Publishers Association of Rivers State (RIVPA) has described the award as not only well deserved, but a confirmation of the high premium placed on the state’s number one journalist.



RIVPA in a statement, lauded the organizers, the Garden City Advancement (GACA) Award, for putting what it says, “ a round peg in a round hole”, adding that the award is a testament that Pastor Nsirim effectively discharges his duties with excellence, dedication and devotion.



“Surely, a gold fish does not have a hiding place and that explains why Pastor Paulinus Nsirim’s excellent performances will continue to attract attention from far and near.



“RIVPA is proud of his achievements and we implore him to keep up the tempo, while pledging utmost and continued support to his esteemed office. Congratulations”, the group said in the statement.



Further describing the Commissioner as an achiever par excellence, RIVPA recalled that Pastor Paulinus Nsirim remains a proud model of the journalism community in the state, having recorded milestones such as former Rivers NUJ Chairman, two-time Chief Press Secretary, Permanent Secretary and now Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications.



RIVPA in the statement, also thanked Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his foresight in appointing Pastor Paulinus Nsirim as Commissioner for Information and Communications, and expressed confidence that the Outstanding Commissioner Award would spur him to do more for the state.

Pastor Jerry Needam, JP

Chairman

RIVPA Caretaker Committee





Solomon Parakon, JP

Secretary

RIVPA Caretaker Committee.