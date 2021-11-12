MACAULAY COMMISERATES WITH FAMILY OVER OGEH’S DEATH







A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has sympathized with the Ogeh family over the death of the immediate past Commissioner for Housing in the State, Arc. Joseph Ogeh.



Ogeh who was an erstwhile representative of the Isoko ethnic nationality as Commissioner on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) died on Sunday at the age of 56.



Macaulay at a condolence visit to the wife, Doris and the family at the weekend in Warri, expressed shock and sadness that Ogeh has passed on, noting that he was a young man doing well professionally and politically.



However, he said that it was not in mortal to question the creator, God Almighty adding: “Life is about times and seasons; there is time for everything in a man’s life. There was a time you were born, and now time for your departure. In all situations we cannot question God, but give Him thanks; you have played your part on earth.”



He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest as well as give the family, friends and political colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.







Signed:



Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG)