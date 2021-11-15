NYSC Delta Holds HIRD Programme At Mile 5 Anwai Settlement

– By Patrick Ochei

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has held the second phase of her Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) at Mile 5, Anwai in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.



The programme which was launched in 2014, held across the country same time and same day on Monday, 15th November, 2021.



In the address of the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, which was read by the Delta State Coordinator, Mr. Olusegun Olaosebikan Alao, ably represented by the Director of Corps Discipline, Mr. Austin Chukwunenye; the Scheme recognised the support of partners and donors towards making the five days medical programme worthwhile.



Àccoring to the DG, “NYSC, since inception has recorded numerous landmark achievements in the area of national unity and integration, as well as other spheres, such as Healthcare Delivery, Rural Infrastructure, Mass Literacy, Education, Sports, and other Social Services. Virtually, all our contributions in these areas are made through the activities of successive Batches of Corps Members, whose patriotic zeal, dedication and selflessness have been source of pride to all Nigerians.



“Driven by our determination to deepen the impact of our healthcare services, Management launched the NYSC-HIRD in 2014. It is a platform for contribution towards promoting the wellbeing of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare. The programme is largely implemented through medical outreaches in communities across the country, during which Corps Medical Volunteers carry out diagnosis; treatments, including minor medical procedures; and referrals of patients free of charge”, the speech read.



Meanwhile, the State Coordinator, represented by Mr. Chukwunenye authoritatively reported that so far, over two million persons have been attended to by the NYSC Medical Teams on the HIRD Platform.



He said that apart from treatment of patients, the medical outreaches also feature sensitization of community members on disease prevention and care.

Speaking on behalf of Obi Barr Mohammed Nduka Elunor, the village head of Anwai, Rev. Engr. Larry Jude Elunor commended the NYSC for such monumental life-saving health initiative for the rural people of Mile 5, Anwai.



He posited that with the NYSC, God has remembered the people of the community. He added that no doubt the activities of the Scheme would somehow elongate the life of the people of Mile 5, Anwai community.



Engr. Elunor further appreciated the officials and medical team of NYSC for finding time to visit the community to give them medical charity, maintaining it was a huge favour they had done the people of the community.



He affirmed that when next such opportunity calls, the community would ensure the sensitization is holistic with everybody mobilized to benefit.



Earlier, the drama team of NYSC had dramatised the nitigrity of the NYSC Community Development Service, CDS, which in this case focuses on saving lives through free medical missions to rural dwellers.



The official flag-off of the programme was done by the State Coordinator, represented by Mr. Chukwunenye; followed by the representative of the village head of Anwai and other NYSC officials.