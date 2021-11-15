UGBODU AGOG AS OMIWA FOUNDATION SPONSORS 2-DAY MEDICAL MISSION IN THE COMMUNITY

– By Patrick Ochei

Ugbodu, an agrarian community in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, excitedly received the Anioma Medical Professionals Forum’s Team of Doctors who were in the community on Saturday 13th November and Sunday 14th November, 2021, to carry out a free Medical Mission as sponsored by OMIWA Foundation.



The community had adequately prepared for the two days health programme, having engaged the services of town criers to mobilize all her indigenes and visitors to participate in the free medical programme.



The Oloza of Ugbodu, HRH Obi Ayo Isinyemeze was elated to welcome the medical team to his domain, assuring them of every assistance to ensure their task was seamlessly and effectively carried out.



The Medical Project Coordinator of OMIWA Foundation, Mr Tohan Okenyi was full of praises to God whom he said had continued to make the medical outreaches of the NGO fruitful and successful.



He said the vision of OMIWA is to become that platform that bridges the gap of inaccessibility of Anioma communities to cheap, effective and adequate healthcare services.



Okenyi however, said that the only thing needed from the communities they are reaching out to, is to ensure that they come out en mass for treatment whenever the NGO comes for programmes, adding that OMIWA is engraced as envisioned of God to always meet the needs of her beneficiary communities with enough of their medical needs available.

On his part, the Founder and President of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, Dr Awunor Alexander Chidubem commended the OMIWA Foundation for sponsoring the two days medical charity for the benefit of Ugbodu community.



He said the NGO has done so much since it started engaging the AMPF’s services towards meeting the health needs of various communities and their people.

According to him, “This is another massive outing with huge result recorded. I am impressed. OMIWA Foundation indeed deserves some accolades for the path it has taken to savage the health challenges of Anioma communities.



“It’s a show of love to have and want to share with others. We must sincerely emulate this kind of love which is a typical example of what Christ embodies; and we must at all times demonstrate this pure and selfless love to the world.



“For this two days medical mission alone, we recorded 381 attendees as patients for Consultation and Counselling, Laboratory Tests (Blood Sugar, Hepatitis B), Drug Distribution, Eye Screening and Dispensing of Lenses, Health Talk on Nutrition and Disease Conditions, etc”, Dr Awunor explained.



For emphasis, the Oloza participated fully in ensuring that the programme was a success and he was accompanied by the Oloza-in-Council and other prominent personalities in the community to include; the Odogwu of Ugbodu, Chief Emmanuel Okoh, the Eneomatichin Oloza of Ugbodu, Chief Ifeanyi Okolie, the Oshodin of Ugbodu, Chief Sunny Okoh represented by Mr. Ifeanyi Enuofu, the Ugbodu Development Union’s 1st Vice President General, Dr. Ifeanyi Ashiedu, the Ugbodu Development Union’s 2nd Vice President General, Mr. Emmanuel Ogwu, the Ugbodu Development Union’s Secretary General, Dr. Hilary Temofeh Kanwanye, Messrs Okafor Nwaeze, Godfrey Akaba, Francis Chiekwene and others too numerous to mention.