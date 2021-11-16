I’LL NOT ABANDON ANY PROJECT, CREATE PROBLEM FOR MY SUCCESSOR – Gov Wike







The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated his commitment not to abandon any project started by his administration, in order not to create problem for his successor.



Governor Wike reaffirmed that he will continue to render quality service to the people of Rivers State who deemed him worthy to be re-elected into office for a second tenure.

Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri reports that Governor Wike stated this when the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communication Plc (AIT), Mr. Tony Akiotu led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the DAAR Man of the Year 2021 Award at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.



He noted that though this is his second tenure, he will not relent in delivering quality projects to the people of the State. According to him, beginning from the first week of December, his administration will commence another round of commissioning and flagging off of projects across the entire State.



“We believe from the first week of December, we will start another round of commissioning and flagging off of projects. You can be assured that no project will be left abandoned. We are not here to create problem for our successor.



“We are here to make things easier, even though we didn’t find it easy when we came. But that does not mean that we will do the same thing. Thank you for honouring us and remembering the little quota we have contributed towards the development of the State and Nigeria in general.”



Governor Wike, urged the media not to politicise conferring award on political office holders. He observed that sometimes when awards are conferred on people, even the givers of such awards find it difficult to justify them.



“We can challenge anybody of what we have done to the glory of God. It is there for the eyes to see. It is not for us to tell you. We want to thank and continue to impress on you, please when you give award to people, try to encourage them to work more.”



Governor Wike said the award is for the people of the State, and he dedicated it to the glory of God, who has been his bulwark.



The Group Managing Director of DAAR Communication Plc (AIT), Mr. Tony Akiotu said the editorial board and DAAR Communication panel of assessors for the 4th DAAR award had unanimously voted to confer the award of Man of the Year 2021 on Governor Wike for his giant strides in infrastructural development of Rivers State and deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.







“It is on record that Your Excellency has initiated, concluded and commissioned as many, if not more projects in your second tenure as if is the first. Furthermore, Your Excellency has demonstrated enough faith in the Nigerian federation by putting our constitutional democracy to test.”



Akiotu acknowledged that it takes courage to lead and Governor Wike has demonstrated tons of courage in striving to build a Nigeria where there is justice and equity for everyone.



“A Nigeria where we are all our brothers’ keepers and where ethnicity does not prevent you from living in peace and prosperity in any part of Nigeria. And being at peace with any other Nigerian or human being in that matter.”