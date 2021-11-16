National Tourism/Transportation Summit: LEADING CHEFS, TOP HOTEL, RESTAURANT BRANDS CONVERGE IN ABUJA FOR ‘THE CHEFS COLLOQUIUM’, ON TUESDAY, NOV 16

Top Hotel Brands in Nigeria have confirmed their participation at the Chefs Colloquium holding at the International Conference Centre Abuja.



They include Transcorp Hilton, The Envoy By Silk Road Hospitality, Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham, Chelsea Hotels, Abuja.



Others are Full Moon Hotels Owerri, Reitz Continental, Pridemark, Newcastle Hotels, Peniel Apartments, among others.



Also, leading Industry associations actively participating in the November 12th event include The Masterbakers Abuja, ATHCON, Restaurant and Food Services Proprietors Association of Nigeria (REFSPAN), and the Association of Chefs Nigeria. QMDCI Hospitality Training Academy has also registered some of its graduates.



With a very rich and experienced faculty led by Mr Olufemi Falebita, MITPN MIH(UK) who will be setting the stage with a keynote address on AfCFTA: Connecting Tourism, Transportation and Gastronomy in Africa”



Mr. Olufemi Falebita is a management partner, Nexus 318 hospitality and investments Ltd. He is the current Vice Chairman Institute of Hospitality UK, Nigeria. He is an accredited mentor consultant and trainer with, Botswana Training Authority (BOTA) Local Enterprise Authority and Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Authority in Botswana and the Business place in South Africa. A former Lecturer at Ondo State Polytechnic, Owo, Mr. Falebita worked many years with the Sheraton Hotel group where he was awarded the prestigious Sheraton President’s award.



Celebrity Chef and Mentor, Chef Nneka; Mrs Kehinde Daniels of KOTS; Top Chef, Management Consultant and Former Honorary Chairman of Insitutenof Hospitality (UK) Nigeria Branch- Adedayo Adesugba of Nexus Hospitality; and Alhaji Ishaq Abdulraheem Chairman, Masterbakers Association, Abuja branch

will be discussing exhaustively on issues of processes, standards, mis en place, restaurant branding and restaurant personality for maximum profits among other topical industry issues.

According to Chibuikem Diala, who is The Chefs Colloquium’s team lead, he said “The Organisers of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo recognises that with the growing relevance of food in Africa’s tourism sector; hence the reason Chief Odusanwo (ITPN President) decided that this year’s edition must offer an opportunity to feature a special session on ‘Culinary Tourism’.



“It is indeed a Chefs’ Conversation to highlight the connection between Tourism, transportation and gastronomy in Africa. It is put together to bring to the fore the role of food and then, the part stakeholders including Chefs play in tourism transportation and development in Nigeria through uncommon culinary expertise.



“It is to further inspire the creative excellence that is required to develop the sector to global standards in the light of the focus of the AfCFTA.



“Therefore, the Chefs’ Colloquium in its rightful sense hits every soulful note that is bright and light enough to inspire travel within and around Africa. Hence a must for all industry enthusiasts.”



The Association of Chefs, Nigeria will present a Creative Chef’s Dance at the event.



The Chefs’ Colloquium is endorsed by Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN); International Hospitality, Tourism And Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF); Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Best Centre Abuja, Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants of Nigeria (ATCHON); Insitute of Hospitality UK, Nigeria Int. Branch, The Envoy By Silk Road Hospitality; Master Bakers Association, Abuja.