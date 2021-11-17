AKAN UDOFIA CONGRATULATES GOV EMMANUEL ON ADDITIONAL AIRBUS PLANES; ASSURES YOUTHS OF IMPROVED LIVING







The Group Managing Director of Desicon Engineering, Obong Akanimo Udofia, has congratulated Governor Udom Emmanuel on the recent signing of agreement for the supply of additional 10 Airbus 220 aircraft to Ibom Air.



In a statement, Udofia said the move has heightened the air of hope and excitement for the improved economy of Akwa Ibom state.



He said Gov Emmanuel has so far made Akwa Ibom people proud with his programmes, including the Ibom Air, which he said has placed the state on the global aviation map.



As an international businessman, Udofia said he understood the advantages of prompt, effective and reliable air services, which Ibom Air has been identified with and urged them to keep thee positive record.



The airline, according to Udofia, has become the envy of many states and even some private concerns in the aviation industry, as it keeps breaking new grounds against the expectation of bookmakers.



He therefore commended the vision that propelled the setting up of the airline and the determination that drives its commendable service delivery.



Ibom Air airline started by wet-leasing two A220s for a year and within two years, grew the fleet to five aircraft before the recent order fir 10 more aircraft.



Udofia acknowledged that the order of additional ten Airbus A220 has proved the airline’s aggressive growth plan, urging the management to ensure speedy spread across Africa.



He then called on Akwa Ibom people to continue to support the governor, to enable him deliver fully on his Completion Agenda.

Akan Udofia Assures Youths Of Improved Living







Meanwhile and in a related develoment, Obong Akan Udofia (OAU), has assured the youths of a deliberate empowerment program, focused economic schemes and conscious employment policies, from when he wins the PDP ticket.

Akan Udofia, a leading governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, aiming for the Hilltop Mansion in 2023, largely speculated to be on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd of youths who welcomed him to Ini local government, where he attended the burial of the mother of Hon Emmanuel Ekpenyong (Iraq), on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

While hinting that this will form the base of his people-focused government, aimed to changing the living standard of the people, Udofia who was again escorted by the excited youths as he wanted to leave the reception venue, after the burial, told them to be peaceful and hopeful, promising to change their narrative for the better soon.

The international businessman lamented the poor economic situation as well as the joblessness which has turned some youths into beggarly living, but assured them that he will focus on changing the economic fortunes of the state.

Whereas previous governments had tried to develop infrastructure and industries, among others, the multi-billionaire businessman said he will focus on “commercialization” and human capital development, even as he explained that without getting the means of economic sustenance to yield for the people, economically and socially, government would have failed in its responsibility to the people.

Displaying his trademark humility and sociability, the renowned philanthropist, at the event venue, had gone round sharing jokes while also dancing to the music.

Many who expected Udofia to behave like some politicians by displaying negative attitude towards other aspirations he met at the event, expressed surprise when he shared hugs, banters and took pictures with them, instead.





Reported (with photos) by Edwin Billy Akpabio (Sourced from the Facebook handle of Akan Udofia Vanguard)