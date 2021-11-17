DELTA GOVT COMMITTED TO PARTNER IN ESTABLISHING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN NATIONAL SECURITY, SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT- Ukah







The state government has reiterated it’s commitment to partner with officers and participants from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in their national assignment aimed at establishing a relationship between national security and socio-economic development.



The Secretary to the State Government ,(SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah , stated this when officers and students of Senior Course 44, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, visited him in his office in Asaba.



Chief Ukah, who noted that the theme of the study “Enhancing National Security through Socio-Economic Development” was apt to current realities in the country, stressed the need for urgent intervention to stem the rising incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, violent clashes between herders and farmers as well as sustained agitations by secessionist groups that continued to pose dire consequences for food security and peaceful co-existence.



He said the study tour would provide a veritable platform to proffer solutions to the above mentioned challenges facing the nation.



The SSG stated that his office, in collaboration with concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), would ensure that they have a successful and a fruitful study tour as arrangements had been made for their visits to some government institutions and private establishments where they will be briefed by their management teams.



Chief Ukah said Delta, like other states in the country, is grappling with the above challenges and the state government is addressing them through various empowerment schemes.



The SSG listed some of the state’s approaches to socio-economic development in recent times to include capacity building through formal education, skill acquisition and job creation interventions through the establishment of the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau as well as interventions in the agriculture sector through the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DEMSMA).



Earlier, the Leader of the Team, Air Commodore Chidiebere Obiabaka, stated that the study tour, which was an annual event, would bring the students in contact with different people in the country which would constitute an integral part of the training programmes of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.



He said the research study would expose the students to socio-political context, cultural context and the national framework in relation to the theme of the study.



Highlight of the visit was the presentation of a souvenir by the Leader of the Team to the SSG.



SSG-MEDIA