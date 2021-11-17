OUR UNIVERSITIES ENJOY BETTER FUNDING – Delta Govt

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu (middle), addressing journalists shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Government House ,Asaba on Tuesday.With him are his Higher Education and Oil and Gas colleagues, Prof. Patrick Muobuoghare (left), and Mr. Emmanuel Amgbaduba (right)

The Delta Government on Tuesday, dismissed the allegation that it was proliferating the state with universities but failed to pay salaries of staff of its pioneer university in Abraka.



The Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, dispelled the allegation while speaking to newsmen at the end of the state’s Executive Council meeting at Government House, Asaba.



Muoboghare was reacting to claims by the Chairman of University of Lagos branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Channels Television on Tuesday, and said that the comments credited to the ASUU Chairman was untrue, a blatant lie and a crass mischief.



According to him, Delta does not owe its workers salaries and no state or federal university earns what our lecturers earn in our universities.



“Some of the reasons why ASUU goes on strike do not exist in DELSU and no federal university pays as much as DELSU.



“Upon retirement, our lecturers are placed on pension immediately and this can be verified.



“People are free to have opinion but facts must be sacred,” he said.



Muoboghare added that the Nigerian Universities Commission had given approval for the commencement of academic programmes in some faculties in the three new universities in the state for the 2021/2022 academic session.



Also briefing the journalists, Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the executive council meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, approved the release of N600 million counterpart-fund for SDGs to finance the 2020 scheme in the state.



Aniagwu also said that the council approved the determination of contract for the construction of 50 units of two and three-bedroom houses awarded by the state government at Ibusa since 2013.



He said that the state government would embrace Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement to fast-track the project.



“At today’s Exco meeting, we also approved the appointment of Michael Onodowo as Regent of Igbide Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area and Dr Sunday Owoupele as Ebenanaowei of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area.



“Exco also approved terms of allotment of factory plots to investors at the Agro-Industrial Park at Aboh-Ogwashi to enable investors come in to fast-track the commencement of the industrial park.



“The council also approved the construction of road and storm water drains behind the new state secretariat to link the drains to the Okpanam Road storm drainage.



“We also approved the construction of General Hospital at Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area to address health challenges of the communities in the area,” he said.



Aniagwu further said that Exco approved N456 million for payment of athletes who won medals at the just-concluded National Sports Festival “Edo 2020” and the transfer of School of Marine Technology, Burutu, from Ministry of Transport to Ministry Higher Education for better management and supervision.



Also speaking, Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emma Amgbaduba said Exco approved guidelines for the location and regulation of gas plants and fuel stations in the state.



“Following the embargo earlier placed on the siting of gas stations in the state, the State Executive Council has approved the siting of petrol and gas stations in the state with stringent conditions.



“Existing ones would be given time to upgrade according to the new regulations,” he said.