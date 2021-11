Professor Okechukwu Onochukwu

GOV. WIKE APPOINTS PROFESSOR ONOCHUKWU ACTING VICE CHANCELLOR FOR IAUE.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in exercise of the powers vested in him as Visitor to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, has approved the appointment of Professor Okechukwu Onochukwu as the Acting Vice -Chancellor of the University.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant (Media) Rivers State Governor

November 18, 2021