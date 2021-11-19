Adingwupu Donates 11 Modern Laptops, Internet Facilities to INEC CVR Committee

– By Godfrey C. Osakwe

A community leader and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Hon. Paul Adingwupu has donated 11 modern laptops with internet facilities to ward 6, Ubulu Unor, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration Committee.

The laptops with internet access are to facilitate registration and revalidation of voters’ cards within the ward and environs.

Adingwupu underlined the importance of INEC Continuous Voters Registration; more so with the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which has exposed that many electorates unknowingly, may actually be carrying invalid Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) not recognized by INEC.

“No doubt this BVAS introduced by INEC to replace the Smart Cards Readers, for real time authentication of voters’ fingerprint and facial, will help eliminate multiple voting, PVC theft, PVC buying and selling, and ultimately boost peoples’ confidence in our electoral process and participation” Adingwupu declared.

The laptops with internet access were presented to the Chairman of the Committee, Barr. Godwin Okoh by the Coordinator of Ward 6, Ubulu Unor, Mr. Olu Charles, on behalf of Hon. Adingwupu.

Barr. Okoh said the gesture was part of Hon. Paul Adingwupu’s corporate social responsibilities activities for the continued development of Ubulu Unor, Aniocha South and humanity in general.

He said the facilities will help make voter registration among Ubulu Unor indigenes and residents more accessible, easier and faster for new registrants and those already registered, but wish to transfer their registration or replace their Permanent Voters Cards; an action which will enhance the voting strength of the people of Ubulu Unor for the much-needed development of the area, Barr. Okoh enthused.

A member of the Committee, Hon. Mike Nkenchor revealed that some of the laptops would be taken to other States in Nigeria where Ubulu Unor indigenes reside, so as to enable those willing to transfer their voter’s registration to their community.

He said the exercise is one of the many ways to encourage the people of Ubulu Unor resident outside the community to “Think Home” and help boost the economic, social and political prosperity of Ubulu Unor kingdom.

He also disclosed that aside the online registration of INEC Voters, the laptops would later be used for the PDP membership online registration.

The Coordinator, Mr. Charles Olu promised that the equipment will be utilised for the purpose which it was meant for.

Before now, the people have had grappled with challenges of finance for transportation to semi-urban area for registration and coupled with poor internet connectivity.

Olu said that the people of Ubulu Unor and environs are grateful for the continued generosity of Hon. Paul Adingwupu and prayed for more of God’s blessings upon his life and family.



