PRESS STATEMENT



18th November, 2021



DELTA APC CONFUSED, EMPTY, DROWNING IN ITS OWN LIES – PDP



The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has dismissed the latest Press Statement

by hirelings and paid goons of the opposition All Progressives Congress APC, titled: “Okowa/PDP Administration: A Government Built On Lies, Massive Corruption – APC”, issued on November 18, 2021 and signed by one Francis Amaechi of their Directorate of Media and Publicity, as another epistle of a confused, empty, political party, swimming and drowning in its own catalogue of lies and propaganda, both in the State and at the National level.



Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, in a swift but terse and concise response to the APC statement, suggested to the APC that the title of their press release actually describes appropriately, their woefully failed, inept and clueless Federal Government administration, which has brought nothing but hardship and suffering upon Nigerians and seen the escalation of all the societal vices, from kidnapping, banditry, killings and massive corruption, all perpetrated with impunity.



The Delta PDP spokesman further observed the multiplicity of APC publicists in the State, signing their press statements and wondered why a fractured and factionalized party which, like Humpty Dumpty, has fallen down from the wall and broken up in such a manner that it can never be glued together again, is still littering the public space with lies and diversionary noises, when it knows it has nothing to offer to Deltans.



Dr. Osuoza’s statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the latest press statement of the opposition All Progressives Congress APC, titled: “Okowa/PDP Administration: A Government Built On Lies, Massive Corruption – APC”, issued on November 18, 2021 and signed by one Francis Amaechi of their Directorate of Media and Publicity, and we cannot help but observe how this title perfectly fits the APC administration at the Federal level which, just like one of its Delta factions so aptly observed and many Nigerians now concur with, is a Government built On Lies and propaganda and is now drowning in the Massive Corruption, recalcitrance and impunity which have defined the administration in the last six years.



“Without meaning to join issues with the uncertain nomenclature which the APC has metamorphosed into in Delta State, especially with the multiplicity of signatory publicists, indicating an irredeemable fragmentation of its hitherto amorphous structure, we make bold to say that, having read through its bogus, grammatically striken and error-prone statement, we are at a loss to connect the nexus between its logic and the sensationalism of its misleading title.



“We however wish to assume the obvious fact that since this faction of APC in Delta State has commenced its surreptitious campaign for the gubernatorial ambition of the Deputy Senate President (DSP), it must, by a comprehensive dosage of dubious, devious and typically characteristic negative propaganda, attempt to distance the DSP from the battered, damaged and bitterly despised image of the failed APC administration at the centre; an administration which he has so vigorously and with obsequious dynamism, akin to servitude, defended at every instance, with annoying, unpatriotic and sometimes disingenuous sophistry.



“Of course the PDP has no qualms with the attempt of Delta APC to desperately launder and position their new knight in shining armor. We have seen it all before and we already know that our sterling leadership under the astute, cerebral administration of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, the undisputed leader of our united party and the unrivaled ‘Ekwueme’ of the universe, coupled with the excellent performance in governance and the delivery of multi-sectoral democracy dividends to the people and communities of Delta State, will always deliver victory to us, no matter who they put up in any election.



“We however take strong exception to the barefaced lies that Governor Okowa’s administration has not delivered quality projects across the three Senatorial zones in the State. Photographs of projects commissioning and testimonies from even leaders of the opposition and the beneficiaries of these projects themselves, have since been widely reported to debunk the APC lies.



“We are also quite disappointed with the wickedly deliberate and misleading comments, especially the invocation of an infantile, irresponsible and illiterate allusion of “governance being reduced to family business,” which not only exposes the crude, primitive, kindergarten mindset and governance ignorance of the APC publicists in this modern day and age, when governance is becoming more functional, intellectually certified and expatriate-specific rather than compensatory, in terms of sectoral proficiency in delivering the MDG objectives, but shamelessly underscores the extremist nature of their political desperation and the potentially dangerous cleavages to brigandage, which their unhealthy quest for power is rapidly tilting towards.



“Let us sound it loud and clear to the APC in the State, that all its ridiculous lies and misleading propaganda have not only been debunked by practical and verifiable projects and widely published reports, but have sadly not enhanced their electoral fortunes one bit, even with their constantly changing and replacing their Publicity Secretaries.



“We should also remind the APC that elections in Delta State, are not won with lies and propaganda, but by physical, comprehensive, ward to ward, unit to unit, Local government to local government and of course the ultimate cap-up, in-your-ears, mosquito campaigns from house to house and face to face, which the PDP has made the hallmark and unconditional standard of its campaign in every election.



“Our party, guided by the articulate, focused and result oriented, visionary leadership of our leader, His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the ‘Ekwueme Gburugburu’ and undisputed ‘roadmaster’, both literally and in political metaphor, has since commenced our unstoppable march to 2023 and the massive momentum has already garnered tremendous, satisfactory progress, to the chagrin of the hapless, confused and fragmented APC, evidently manifested in the avalanche of defections and decampees to the PDP, even in areas often regarded in their imaginary, fairy tale hallucinations as APC strongholds.



“Our quest to ensure and achieve a smooth, seamless landslide victory in 2023, is fully on an irrevocable trajectory and no matter the amount of lies and propaganda or even the number of Publicity Secretaries and Publicists they employ to deliver their dirty, filthy garbage of lies and opprobrious verbiage in the public space, the fact of the matter remains that Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta. ‘Quod Erat Demonstrandum’ (QED). End of discussion.



PDP! Power to the People!!





Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.