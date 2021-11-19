OKOWA COMMENDED ON INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION, AS EGUGBO DONATES BOOKS TO UTAGBA-OGBE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Special Assistant, Media, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, has urged principals and heads of schools to encourage students to imbibe the reading culture and to appreciate the Okowa administration’s huge investment in the education sector.



Egugbo made the call on Friday at Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, while donating copies of two publications, The Experience and Memoirs Of A Journalist In Government Media, to the school.



Egugbo, however, disclosed that the donation was at the instance of an alumnus of the school, Mr Kingsley Dike, who is a former Foreign Affairs Reporter with The Guardian Newspaper and retired Intelligence Analyst with the United States Army.



Egugbo noted that Governor Okowa’s huge investment in education has ensured a stable polity through human capital development and will continue to be of benefit to the people for a very long time.



He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here again at Utagba-Ogbe Grammer School after decades, to donate these books.



“I had my first experience of secondary education at Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School in 1996, and today I am back at the instance of one of your products, a distinguished alumnus of this institution, Mr Kingsley Dike, a former Foreign Affairs Reporter with The Guardian and retired Intelligence Analyst with the United States Army who asked me to donate five copies of my latest book, The Experience, to the school.



“However, I have 10 copies of The Experience and a copy of one of my books, Memoirs Of A Journalist In Government Media, for the school.



“The saying by the great African and global icon, Nelson Mandela, that ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,’ is evident in our state since Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came into office.



“Today, more Deltans are enlightened, a lot of them who were proud to be on the streets have become employers of labour because the governor came with a mindset to make Deltans prosperous.



“Today, the state is more peaceful than when he came in because most people are now positively engaged either through the several skill acquisition programmes, which entail an individual to acquire a skill, equipped to function and mentored to succeed, or through the technical schools that now dot the state.



“I am confident that with the 2021/2022 academic session, quota system will not negatively affect most Deltans seeking admission because Governor Okowa’s passion for education has made it possible for three more universities to be established to complement the existing Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.



“What the governor wants from the people is for them to be good citizens; principals and school heads should encourage students to make reading part of their life.



“The more books they read, the more their mind is broadened, the more we have better society for today and tomorrow.



“I thank Mr Dike, who conceived and sponsored the donation of these books to the school; I thank the Principal of the School and the school authority for being around to receive us.



“I am grateful to the Secretary of the Local Education Authority, Mr Alexander Osademe, who also made the contacts for us to be here and to my brothers and friends who volunteered to accompany us – Mr Solomon Okenne and others, I say, thank you all.”



Speaking at the event, the Secretary of the Local Education Authority, Mr Alexander Osademe said, “Egugbo is doing well as Media Assistant to our Governor; we are proud of him and with these books, more people will know about activities of government.



“In this modern ICT age, most of our students have better opportunities to read vast, unfortunately, most of them are not utilising these opportunities.



“Several things are hidden in books; readers are leaders; in the past, power was in muscle, but, now power is in knowledge; with knowledge you can coordinate yourself and move on.”



The Principal of the school, Mr. Isaac Azubogu, said, “we are happy to receive these books; they will give practical insight to students of Christian Religious Studies and we will continue to encourage our students to know the benefits of reading books.



“When you go back to Asaba, thank our Governor, Governor Okowa for what he is doing for us in the education sector; we are praying for him.”



High point of the occasion was the presentation of the books to the principal.