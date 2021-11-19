PDP’LL GET ITS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AT THE RIGHT TIME – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State, has said stakeholders in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will at the right time collectively decide the party’s presidential candidate.

He said with the successful conduct of the PDP national convention, the party is now poised to takeover the reign of power in 2023.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor, revealed that Governor Wike stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the Government House, Yola on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The Rivers State governor commended Governor Fintiri and members of the PDP convention planning committee for making the party proud by conducting a transparent and rancour free convention.

“For making our party proud, today Nigerians believe that PDP have put themselves in a position to takeover the affairs of this country. It was not easy.”

Governor Wike, stated that those who have not participated in organising a party convention might presume it was an easy feat to accomplish.

“At a time most people were expecting that it may not work out for PDP. It only did not work out well, it was peacefully conducted, the best ever conducted since PDP started.

“I believe that when people have done well, you commend them. When you give them another opportunity, they will put in their best. And that is one of the things I have come today to say my brother, you’ve done well with your people. You did not put us to shame.”

Governor Wike noted that when he and others nominated Governor Fintiri as the chairman of the convention planning committee, they never had any reservation about his capacity to deliver a credible and transparent convention.

“Today, Ahmadu Fintiri has become a household name in Nigerian politics, because of the convention he conducted very transparently. Thank you for what you have done for our great party.”

The Rivers State also used the occasion to shower encomium on Governor Fintiri for his developmental strides in Adamawa State, particularly in Yola, the State capital.

“How much does he get from the federation account, yet he is able to judiciously put them into use for the interest and development of Adamawa State. If other people had done this within the city, he would have moved on to other areas that need attention. I want to plea to all of you to continue to give him the support.”

In his remarks, Governor Fintiri commended all the PDP governors and other stakeholders of the party for giving his committee the opportunity to serve.

“God, through his wisdom has seen us through. We have a stable party that is ready to take government in 2023. We must thank you for your thoughtfulness to come on this courtesy call to appreciate the little we were able to do in carrying out this assignment on behalf of all of us.”

Governor Fintiri said the successful conduct of PDP convention now provides Nigerians, especially the younger generation, an alternative platform to elect the next Nigerian president in 2023.

He urged Governor Wike, who he acknowledged contributed immeasurably to the success of the convention, not to relent in his support for the party in the years ahead.

“We are not just colleagues, we are not just in the same party, we have discovered ourselves to be good friends and even metamorphosing into being brothers. This what we need in this country.

“That is why I am not a supporter of those who are calling for zoning of the presidency. I am for those that are calling for good candidate that can bring this country together, and improve on the potentials that abound in both human and capital of Nigeria.

“But, I trust that whoever we are going to get as our presidential candidate in 2023, will be the person that Nigerians want, will be the person that understands this country and will be the person that will pull this country together and put her where she belongs in the comity of nations.”

The Adamawa State governor said his administration has been doing its best to attract people into the party by embarking on human and infrastructural development.

“It is not easy considering the available resources, but through fiscal discipline and elimination of waste in governance, we are able to save and put it into developmental projects.”