WE ARE PROUD OF NSIRIM’S PERFORMANCE – NUJ

***Congratulates Him On Outstanding Commissioner Award

Comrade Opaka Dokubo, S/South Zonal Vice President (Top left), and Comrade John Angese S/South Zonal Secretary (Top right), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

The South-South Zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has commended the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, for making the Union proud through his exemplary conduct and very high level performance in office.

The Union made this known in a congratulatory letter to the Commissioner signed by the Zonal Vice President, Comrade Opaka Dokubo and the Zonal Secretary, Comrade John Angese of the union respectively.

The Union said that Pastor Nsirim’s recognition as the “Outstanding Commissioner of the Year” at just concluded Garden City Advancement Awards in Port Harcourt was only a confirmation of the sterling leadership qualities he demonstrated when he served as the State Chairman of the NUJ some decades ago and throughout his career in public service.

“We are particularly excited about your achievements in office that earned you the prestigious award because as a former Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the NUJ, we see in you our own advancement in our relentless patriotic service to the state, the Niger Delta region and the country at large.”

The union also lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for finding a member of the union worthy to serve in the capacity as Information and Communications Commissioner in the State.

“We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to the serial award winning Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike ( POS Africa and Mr Quality Projects of Nigeria), for finding you (and journalists by extension) worthy to serve in his transformational administration “, the union said.

While pledging the continued support and partnership of Journalists in the South South region towards the success of the Rivers State Government in it’s committed delivery of the dividends of democracy to Rivers people, the Union prayed God to give Pastor Nsirim grace for more impactful service.

21/11/2021.