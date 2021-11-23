OKOWA REAFFIRMS FAITH IN UNITED NIGERIA DESPITE TURBULENCES; AS ARMED FORCES CONCLUDE STUDY TOUR OF DELTA

Chief Patrick Ukah, Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG)

Delta State Government has reaffirmed its conviction to promote the collective aspirations and realization of the Nigerian project, regardless of the disturbances threatening the oneness of the country.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this, while hosting Senior Course 44 officers/participants of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to a gala nite, after their study tour across the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, Governor Okowa stressed that the learning experiences availed by such tours will enable the nation navigate through its trying times to build a society hinged on hope, equity and social justice, notwithstanding its diversities.

The Governor said that the state government has, over the years, articulated and developed programmes for socio-economic development for the purpose of improving the security of the nation, solidarity and welfare of its people along with the teeming population of non-indigenes within its territorial space.

According to Senator Okowa, our faith in promoting the collective aspiration of the Nigerian people has been the commitments and sacrifices that Delta State routinely makes for the advancement of the Nigerian project.

He said that the state remains devoted to this vision which is recommended to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic nationality, religion, creed or social status to enable the nation overcome the security and other socio-economic challenges that currently confronts us.

In his remarks during the gala nite, the Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, commended the state government for it’s laudable achivements in every sector of the economy.

He said the study tour across the state had exposed them to the developmental strides of the governor and thanked the governor and the people of the state for the warm reception accorded them during their visit.

During the tour, participants, led by Air Commodore Chidiebere Obiabaka, visited both public and private institutions connected with the theme of their study, ‘’Enhancing National Security through Social Economic Development’’.

Such facilities visited include Eastern Metals Limited, Issele-Azagba, Seplat Energy, Sapele, Sector One Command, Joint Taskforce, Effurun, Ufuoma Cooperative Fish Farm, Ekpan, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta), Garment Factory, Warri, and the Trans Warri/Ode-Itsekiri special road project.

At NNS Delta, participants were made to understand the challenges of the navy, including its yard congested with seized vessels and need for the urgent intervention of concerned authorities such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite action to decongest the yard.

The participants were also informed at Seplat Energy of the rising insecurity challenges confronting oil workers and the need for a more robust partnership with the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect workers and installations from such hazards.

Marveled by the enterprise at Eastern Metals and Ufuoma Cooperative Fish Farm, the participants made useful suggestions for the advancement of both and commended the Delta State Government for creating an enabling environment towards the advancement of national security through socio-economic development.

Highlights of the Gala nite event was the presentation of gifts to the participants.