VAT SUIT’LL PROVE WHETHER NIGERIA RESPECTS RULE OF LAW – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the historic legal battle between Rivers State government and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with respect to Value Added Tax (VAT), will demonstrate whether the country respects the rule of law or not.



The governor said the decision of the State government to seek judicial interpretation on VAT collection, is aimed at strengthening rule of law and Nigeria’s democracy.Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media), to the Rivers State Governor, reports that Governor Wike stated this when the Managing Director of BusinessDay newspaper, Dr. Ogho Okiti led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the “BusinessDay Most Impactful Governor Award” at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, November 22, 2021.



The Rivers State governor commended the management of the newspaper for acknowledging the numerous projects his administration has accomplished since 2015. He said the award conferred on him is for the entire people of Rivers State.



Governor Wike, stated that beside implementation of physical projects in the State, another project that is dear to him, is making sure that the rule of law is respected and applied in the country.



He explained that when the legal issue on VAT collection between the Rivers State government and FIRS came up, some people had accused him of trying to divide the country, even when they had not bothered to take a look at the 1999 constitutional provisions regarding the collection of VAT.



“I am happy today that the Attorney General (of the Federation) has gone to the Supreme Court to sue Rivers State government over VAT. Now, that Attorney General has gone to court, we are happy. But, nobody wants to talk about him dividing the country. It is only when Rivers State government goes to court that they will say we want to divide the country.



“There is nothing wrong in interpreting the law. The judiciary has been given assignment and they took oath of office to interpret the law. If you don’t go to court, how will we know the position of the law. How will democracy thrive? How will we know that this country respects rule of law?”



The Rivers State governor revealed that even the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, was among those that commended him for approaching the court over the VAT matter.



Governor Wike, recalled that during the just concluded Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference, Senator Enang also commended his administration for implementing full autonomy for the State judiciary.



He said it is however baffling that the same presidential aide could turn round to accuse him of treating judges badly in the State.



The governor reiterated that the Rivers State government will not succumb to any committee set up by the Federal Government on autonomy of State judiciary. According to him, such committee is unnecessary, since the 1999 Constitution explicitly guarantees the independence of the judiciary.



Governor Wike noted though the Federal Government tend to profess it supports autonomy of the judiciary, but in reality, it has deliberately stifled that arm of government.



“Fake autonomy which they are brandishing for the judiciary is not true. If the judiciary has autonomy, go and check the status of the federal courts. if judiciary has autonomy, would they have invaded the house of a Justice of the Supreme Court?”

Governor Nyesom Wike (r) receiving the letter of nomination from Managing Director of BusinessDay newspaper, Dr. Ogho Okiti (l), who led a delegation to present him with the letter of nomination as the “BusinessDay Most Impactful Governor Award” at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The Rivers State governor said the BusinessDay award will spur his administration to do more for the people of the State. According to him, he does not subscribe to the idea that governors should relent in service delivery in their second tenure.



“So many people talk about when you’re in second tenure, it is a period for you to relax, it is a period for you to take stock. I believe that it is a period for you to do more for your people, for the State.”



The Managing Director of BusinessDay, Dr. Ogho Okiti, said the award was conferred on Governor Wike based on the newspaper’s observation of his achievements since he assumed office in 2015.