TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HUGE INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION, RIVERS GOVT URGES YOUTHS

The Rivers State Government has urged youths to take advantage of the huge investments made by the Governor Nyesom Wike led administration in education to improve themselves academically.



Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo made the call, today, 25/11/2021, at the one day sensitisation programme with the theme: Wind of Change envisioned by the essay competition winner of the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign programme of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications.



Represented by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uchechukwu Oriri, the Deputy Governor reiterated that the Wike’s administration has reintroduced boarding system in selected secondary schools across the three senatorial districts of the State while new courses such as medicine and others have been instituted in RiversStateUniversity.



“Campuses of the Rivers State University are in Emohua, Etche and Ahoada. I urge our youths to take advantage of these educational facilities and improve themselves academically,” she said.



Dr. Mrs. Harry Banigo described the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign initiative of the State Ministry of Information and Communications as a positive contribution to the development of Rivers youths.



She noted that the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign has made tremendous impact in changing the negative perception of outsiders about Rivers State.



The Deputy Governor therefore called on other ministries, ministerial departments and the public sector to emulate the Ministry of Information and Communications and chat a future for youths of the State.



She expressed delight that the event was initiated by a girl-child who distinguished herself among her peers to emerge winner of the essay competition.



She said the event was an encouragement to the girl-child and to her pet project “Protect the Girl-Child Initiative” which has mentored some girls in secondary schools to gain admission into tertiary institutions out of which 51 students in tertiary institutions were offered scholarships across gender.

In his welcome speech, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim emphasised that Governor Wike has made Rivers State a model for development in Nigeria through his visionary leadership.



He therefore urged people living and doing business in Rivers State to continue to promote the advocacy campaign to change every negative narrative about the State.



“Let us join hands with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to build a better Rivers State where young people can be assured that in terms of education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure and so on, that will serve their needs. These things will not be lacking and such a man deserves our support.



“When I say that Governor Wike is the number one governor, I say it with a deep sense of responsibility because we travel around the country and one can state without fear of contradiction that Governor Wike surpasses all of his contemporaries today,” he said.



He said Governor Wike’s dream is to restructure Rivers State to a phase where youths would grow with the assurance that their future is secured.



“I urge everyone living and doing business in the State to cooperate with the Governor to build a better Rivers State, making her the investors destination of choice.



“Every negative news that goes out of Rivers State affects our socioeconomic development and we believe that the time has come for us to come together to begin to support our visionary Governor who has changed the infrastructural landscape of the State,” he said.



Nsirim noted that the early stages of the advocacy campaign #OurStateOurResponsibility which began with advocacy visits to various stakeholders, religious organisations, amongst others, was geared towards changing the negative narrative about Rivers State.



He said the advocacy campaign has registered huge success so far with the second phase which produced the winner of #OurStateOurResponsibility essay competition, Miss. Sophia Oyibo who is currently the Ambassador of the Ministry.



He urged the youths to shun negative tendencies and cultivate the virtues of honesty, hardwork and integrity as the hallmark of greatness in society. “Part of what we want to achieve is to draw attention to those values that make a nation. Values of honesty, hardwork and integrity.



“We have come to a point in our national life that we have to address those values because they are the values that will create a new Nigeria,” he said.



Also speaking, the Head of Service of Rivers State, Mr. Rufus Godwins commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for the initiative of carrying out the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign programme which he said had made positive impact in changing the negative narrative about Rivers State.



He urged the people of Rivers State to always have positive thoughts on how to better the lot of the State by propagating the benefits of the developmental strides of the State Government.

In her keynote speech, the convener of the sensitisation programme and face of the State Ministry of Information and Communications, 18 years old Miss. Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo urged Rivers youths to utilise their talents maximally for the promotion of the State.

“Think what you can do for Rivers State, be productive, contribute, be innovative, the Government can not do it only on their own,” she said.

She said maximising ones talent involved productivity, innovation and personal love and discipline. “These elements are the ingredients to success, she said.

Amieyeofori Ibim

Special Assistant, Media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.





25/11/2021.