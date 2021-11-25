Uniben @ 50: OCHEI RELISHES HEROES AWARD; CALLS FOR HIGHER ATTAINMENTS



Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services NIMASA (l), and his wife, Mrs. Hannatu Ochei (r), who represented him, displaying the UNIBEN HEROES AWARD she received on behalf of her husband, at the maiden University of Benin (Uniben Heroes Award) event, to mark the Golden Jubilee Anniversary of the Institutíon.

Rt. Hon Victor Ochei, a recipient of the prestigious maiden University of Benin (Uniben Heroes Award), has expressed his appreciation for the award, just as he called for the sustenance of his Alma Mater’s globally acclaimed high moral and educational standard





Ochei, the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services at NIMASA, who was represented by his wife Mrs Hannatu Ochei, made this statement through his goodwill message to the Alma Mater on its (Uniben) jubile anniversary.

“I am profoundly delighted to extend my sincere congratulations and appreciation to the University of Benin on this GOLDEN JUBILEE ANNIVERSARY”.





According to the former speaker of the fifth Delta State house of assembly,

“Attaining a milestone 50th anniversary celebration in the life of an institution is epochal, more so, as the University of Benin has over the years been the standard bearer for innovative tertiary educational excellence in diverse disciplines, courtesy various tenures of adroitly endowed administrators”.





He further posited that the jubilee occasion should act as the positive impetus to higher grounds.



“As we relish this golden jubilee celebration, may it also serve as a solemn occasion for retrospection and springboard towards producing and bequeathing unique human resource materials to the mainstream of a rapidly changing global society as successful leaders in their communities”.

Mrs. Hannatu Ochei, wife of Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, receiving the UNIBEN HEROES AWARD on his behalf.

Ochei was one of the twenty(20)graduates who received the UNIBEN HEROES AWARD at the event.



According to Dr Stephen Obeki Obeki, the Acting Director of Alumni Relations & Endowment of the institution, “Out of the over 350,000 graduates produced by the University of Benin since inception, the recipients have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession/vocation with significant contributions to their immediate environment”.