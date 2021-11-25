Xmas: ELUMELU KICK-STARTS UPGRADING, REHABILITATION OF COMMUNITY LINK ROADS IN ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has kick-started the opening, grading and up-grading of Community Earth Roads in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State.



This is in consonance with his resolve to ensure easy access and communication among all the neighbouring villages as Christmas approaches.



The project which commenced last week in Aniocha North Local Government area, will have a good number of community earth link roads rehabilitated in the first phase.



The link roads to be worked on in Aniocha North LGA in this phase include; Onicha-Ugbo- Idumuje -Unor; Idumuje-unor -Ugbodu and Onicha-Uku-Idumuogo.



Others are, Ukwunzu-Idumu-ogo; Ukwunzu-Obomkpa;Idumuogo-Issele-mkpitime, and Obomkpa-Ubulubu roads respectively.



Rehabilitation and up-grading work on Obomkpa-Ezi; Idumu-Ogo-Onicha-Olona and other community link roads within Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency are also expected to commence, immediately after the first Phase.



Rt. Hon. Elumelu is already in talks with some engineers with a view to opening up Ashama, Ubulu-Unor and Egbudu Akah Road.



The Minority Leader, assured residents of his determination to make the link roads motorable for easy access among the various communities, in anticipation of the considerable traffic usually associated with the yuletide festive season.



Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the people of the Federal Constituency for their support for the Stronger Delta Mantra of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and pledged to continue to give them proactive and purposeful representation.