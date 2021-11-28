ELUMELU JOINS PASTOR ANWUZIA ON MEGA THANKSGIVING SERVICE

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu Saturday joined the Founder and General Overseer of the Zoe Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Patrick Anwuzia on a Special Mega Thanksgiving Service.

The event held at the Ogwashi-Uku Event Centre, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State was a special testimonial service where the renowned Founder of the Zoe Ministry Worldwide testified of the healing powers of the Lord God Almighty

It was also attended by other top Government officials that included the member representing Aniocha South State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Austin Chikezie, the State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor, the Political Adviser to the State Governor, Hon. Chief Isaac Anwuzia, former Chairman of the Local Government and Executive Assistant to the State Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Sorokwu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Chief Paul Adingupu, and former Chairman of the Local government, Hon. Chief Tony Nwaka,

Also with the Minority Leader at the grand occasion was the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Barr Tony Okeibunor, Present Chairman of the local Government, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike and the Legislative Assistant to the Minority Leader, Ms. Bridget Modebe amongst others.

In his remarks, Rt. Hon. Elumelu expressed joy on the return of Pastor Anwuzia to the Ministry after his divine healing, saying that his healing and back for full gospel ministry was a clear testimony of the mercy and goodness of the Lord God Almighty.

While appreciating God for showing his love and mercy on the renowned man of God, Elumelu described Pastor Anwuzia as a true man of God with a heart for the people.

Elumelu said that God who called Pastor Anwuzia into ministry will continue to uphold him and do mighty things for the people through him.

The Minority Leader, later announced a donation of Five Million Naira from the Founder and Chairman of United Bank for Africa, UBA, Dr. Tony Elumelu and his personal donation of Five Million Naira as well, making it a total of Ten Million Naira, to support Zoe Ministries Worldwide, even as he called on others to key into the vision of the Ministry that has remained critical in the propagation of the gospel through God’s anointed Servant, Pastor Patrick Anwuzia.