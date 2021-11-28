WHY I CHOSE UMBRELLA OVER BROOM AHEAD OF 2023 – Akan Udofia

Says: “I’m Just a Passenger in Ibom Air, Not a Stakeholders“

Chief Executive Officer of Desicon Engineering Limited and frontline Akwa Ibom State governorship aspirant, Obong Akan Udofia has confirmed that he is a solid member of the Peoples Democratic, PDP and thus laid to rest, the wild insinuations concerning his position on the political party he belongs to, ahead of 2023 gubernatorial election.

Akan Udofia who stated this when he addressed the November 2021 Congress of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Uyo, explained that he identified with the PDP because of the symbolic significance of its logo, the Umbrella, even as he declared that since the umbrella signifies coverage and security, Akwa Ibom State people were well covered by the principles and ideals of good governance come 2023.



The corporate titan, who used the opportunity of meeting with the members of the NUJ in the state, to highlight some of the key strategic policies he believes would move the state and people to a higher level, identified human capital development as the best form of development and stated with conviction that the time was now appropriate for the building of Akwa Ibom people through a people–oriented government and youth empowerment policies.

“The only way we are going to grow is to develop our children and our people. We want to have the next generation prepared. 2023 is about developing Akwa Ibomites.



“Homegrown means that you have a child who you send out on training and he goes and comes back to contribute substantially to the development of my state,”

Shedding light on his much speculated connection to Ibom Air, Obong Akan Udofia declared that Ibom Air was a pride to Akwa Ibom that every Akwa Ibom person should be proud to identify with, adding that he’s not a shareholder in Ibom Air as widely alleged, but just a passenger who flew in to support and congratulate Governor Udom Emmanuel on the amazing achievement.

“Ibom Air is the conscience of Akwa Ibom. Every citizen should support any investment that promotes Akwa Ibom. Besides this, I’m just an ordinary passenger, who flew to cheer Gov Udom Emmanuel as he signed for 10 new Airbuses in Dubai. My interest in Ibom Air is to see that it succeeds. That the Governor has done several projects is enough for me to be excited about. Beyond that I have no other interest,” he explained.

Akan Udofia expressed optimism that the adoption of Direct Primaries by the National Assembly for the next election cycle, has given direct mandate to the people to determine their future political laeders and while observing that 2023 electioneering and governance should now focus on people and human development, stressed that successive governments in Akwa Ibom State have done enough in physical infrastructure and attention should now be redirected to impacting on human lives and on initiatives that will improve and promote better life for the people.

“It is now in your hands (the people) to decide what you want. I’m sure you’ll make the right decision come 2023. Knowing where you’ve come from, you should be able to make the right decision in 2023,” he urged.

The young business mogul also hailed the media and applauded the NUJ for it’s critical role as the watchdog of society, even as he urged media practitioners to continue with the good work of creating perception, moulding public opinion and reporting actions of individuals, corporate organizations and the society.

“The media are the conscience of the society. They create perception and mould the success of businesses. As a company (Desicon Engineering), the media have contributed greatly in accentuating everything we do – our successes, losses and challenges.

“We must have a free press for the media to continue to act as catalysts in the private sector,’ he said.

He then commended Governor Udom Emmanuel’s industrialization stride and maintained that the best way to sustain the gains by the incumbent administration beyond 2023 is to ensure that whoever will succeed the Governor must be ready to embark on human capital development, even as he added that it is only when an individual is well taken care of that he will be able to use the infrastructures put in place so far.

Governor Udom Emmanuel (l) and Obong Akan Udofia (r)

Source report: morenews.ng. (Additional reports from Michael Esu Facebook Timeline)