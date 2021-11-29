Delta News, Delta Politics, MEDICAL, PDP, Politics

DELTA DOCTORS PLEDGE SUPPORT FOR GBAGI

Doctors in Delta State under the auspices of Progressive Doctors Forum, have assured leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in the state, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, that they would mobilize medical supports for him.

The doctors made the declaration when they paid a solidarity visit to Olorogun Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education at his country home, Oginibo, Ughelli South Local government Area, Delta state.

The spokesperson, Dr. E. Ejiro said, “We will pull out our own resources to support your governorship ambition, we will follow you to the 25 local government areas with medical supports.”

Gbagi, responding, asserted: ” I appreciate your timely visit and urge you to take control control of the state.There are whole lot to be done together as regards building the state”.

