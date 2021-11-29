LET’S RETURN TO UPHOLDING FAMILY VALUES IN REBUILDING NIGERIA’S SOCIETY – Pres. Buhari

***Wike, Tambuwal, Udom, Other Governors Attend Wedding Of Ikpeazu’s Son

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State and several other dignitaries on Sunday attended the wedding of Mr. Jachimike Ikpeazu in Umuahia, Abia State.

The groom, Mr. Jachimike, who is son of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, wedded his heartbeat, Miss Thelma Chidinma at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that present at the wedding service that was conducted by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, were Governor Wike, Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Governor David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ( Enugu State).

Also at the event were the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and national secretary -elect of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Sam Anyanwu.

Nigerian President, Mohammedu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, at the occasion, stated that the reason why there are so many problems in the Nigerian society is because of a diminishing emphasis placed on the importance of family values.

The president decried the situation where parents and guardians who should have paid greater attention in inculcating good character in their wards, have abdicated that responsibility.

He sued for a collective effort across tribes and regions towards restoring family values and giving it its rightful place.

“Marriage is family value, character. The reasons why there are issues in the society today is because families are broken. When values are enshrined in families, the entire society will be good.”

President Buhari charged the couple to build their family on the word of God, have a regular family altar of prayers, and give good attention to building enduring character.

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, who was represented by wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, told the couple to know that marriage is where love is celebrated.

She urged them to continue in the training given to them by their parents, and learn to love themselves more so that their home can be a blessing and impact positively on others around them.

In his sermon, Pastor B. E. O. Udoh, admonished the couple not to allow their love for each other to diminish.

He further urged them to be tolerant, support each other to become their best, build and cultivate goodly character.

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu said it was delightful to watch his son take a wife to himself, and prayed that God make their union fruitful.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed gratitude to President Buhari and his wife, his brother governors, political associates and friends who attended the event to honour him.