FRS. OKONKWO, NWOKO, IBEGBULEM, OTHER CATHOLIC PRIESTS, FOR EGUGBO, OKOWA’S AIDE ANNIVERSARY THANKSGIVING

Comrade and Mrs Fidelis Egugbo (top left), Comrade Fidelis Egugbo (top right) and Rev. Fr. Hilary Ibegbulem, Parish Priest of Catholic Church of the Ascension, Asaba (bottom)

The Parish Priest of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Malachy Okonkwo, the Spiritual Adviser of Knights of St. John International (KSJI), Rev. Fr. Mark Nwoko, and the Parish Priest of Catholic Church of the Ascension, Asaba, Rev. Fr. Hilary Ibegbulem, are among Priests billed to attend the 20th marriage anniversary Thanksgiving of the Special Assistant, Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo.

Also expected to attend the ceremony are Rev. Fr. Victor Ijeh, Rev. Fr. Solomon Ugummadu, and Rev. Fr. Cyril Anene of St. Joseph’s Pro-Cathedral, Asaba while Very Rev. Fr. John Konyeke who is presently at the Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sent message that if time permits, he will personally be at the Thanksgiving Mass scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Maris Hall, Maris Schools, Amachai, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Miss Deborah Ajieh, Secretary of the Committee for the 2021 edition of Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols of Maris Schools made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday morning in Asaba.

She stated that the anniversary Thanksgiving would coincide with the annual festival of nine lessons and carols of Maris Schools.

“As at today, we can confirm that Rev. Fr. Malachy Okonkwo of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam, the Spiritual Adviser of Knights of St. John International (KSJI), Rev. Fr. Mark Nwoko, Parish Priest of Catholic Church of the Ascension, Asaba, Rev. Fr. Hilary Ibegbulem, Rev. Fr. Victor Ijeh, Rev. Fr. Solomon Ugummadu and Rev. Fr. Cyril Anene of St. Joseph’s Pro-Cathedral, Asaba are among Priests billed to attend the 20th marriage anniversary of the Special Assistant, Media, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo.

“Also, Very Rev. Fr. John Konyeke, presently at the Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who is one of the Spiritual Advisers of Maris Schools has said that if time permits that he will attend the Thanksgiving Mass with other Priests and the religious.

“We are passionate about the Thanksgiving Mass because it will help in evangelism in the area as there is no Catholic Church in the neighbourhood.

“Comrade Egugbo has said that if the Diocese approves, Maris Hall could be used as a Mass Centre for the Church to be closer to the people.

“We have every reason to join Egugbo and his family to thank God for the will to carry on, counting His blessings these 20 years of marriage and we shall be most grateful to God if His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who God used to elevate Egugbo to a political appointee will attend the ceremony with his followers.

“By His grace, we are working round the clock to ensure a successful Thanksgiving which will be followed by the annual festival of nine lessons and carols to prepare us for the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” she said.