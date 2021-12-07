OCHOR CALLS FOR UKWUANI FIRST; TASKS WOMEN GROUP ON UNITY OF PURPOSE FOR STRONGER DELTA

The Member Representing Ukwuani State Constituency, and Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor (Middle) in a Group Picture with Ochor Ochor Lady’s vanguard.

The Member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, and Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor has called on the people of the constituency to have a unity of purpose in placing the local government first in the development of the area.



The legislator made the call when he hosted a women political pressure group, the Ochor Ochor Lady’s Vanguard on Monday, December 6, 2021 in Umutu.



According to him, the idea of any group, especially those under any quest of political development is to think first of what they can offer for the growth of their immediate environment, and the people, without personal intention to amass wealth for just the members, but to use their position and influence to pursue agenda of peace, unity, social and economic development of the area.



He noted that the agenda of Ukwuani first, is to ensure there is peace and unity in the area, and amongst members of the vanguard.



“As a political group, I have to admonish you to be focused and have Ukwuani as your first agenda. This is very important, because we have to develop our local government.”



“We cannot do so without peace, you must therefore remember to use our position and influence to pursue the agenda of peace, unity, social and economic development of Ukwuani, and the people within the area.”



He reminded them that when they help built peace, and unity, starting from the members of the group, it will transcend to the entire local government, and further promote the development agenda of the state government, under Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.



“When we preach peace, and are united, this will further help the state government, under Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to finish stronger, as peace is vital to the stronger Delta that he wants to be remembered for.”



“We must key into the stronger Delta Agenda. And the way to key into this is to ensure there is peace amongst member, and peace in Ukwuani. You must think Ukwuani First, and when there is peace in Ukwuani, Delta Will be stronger.” He said.



Earlier, the leader of the group, Madam Tina Opone stated that the group had come to show their solidarity to the Deputy Speaker, and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as the policies of the government had continued to impact on the development of the area, and the state.



She pointed out that the group will continue to support the programmes of the Deputy Speaker, Peoples Democratic Party, and the State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for a Stronger Delta