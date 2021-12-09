NSIRIM TASKS MEDIA PROFESSIONALS ON BOOK WRITING

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has tasked veterans of the journalism profession to document their experiences to serve as resource materials for the new generation of professionals.



Nsirim made the call during the presentation of a book titled “AIRED WORDS: Perspectives in Broadcast Journalism” to him in his office, in Port Harcourt, today, 9/12/2021.



The Commissioner decried a situation where veterans go to the grave with their wealth of experience and training without transferring such important resources to the both budding professionals and professionals.



“Not sharing of experiences is what we lack as a people. They gain all the training, gather all the experiences and go to the grave with them. This should not be the case,” he said.



He commended the author of the book, Mr. Bon Woke for leaving something from his wealth of experience for posterity.



He recommended the book to journalists in both the broadcast and print media as well as those aspiring to become journalists, hopping that those who would read the book would find it very rich to help them grow in the profession.



The author of the book, Mr. Bon Woke, Director Publication of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, said the dearth of commentary and voicing amongst other broadcasting principles prompted the writing of the book.





Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.



9/12/2021.