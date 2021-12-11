DELTA APPROVES N434M BURSARY FOR 2020/2021 SESSION

The Delta State Government has approved the release of N434 million for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.



Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a post exco briefing presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, in Asaba.



He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students despite the economic hardship in the country was a further demonstration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to the human capital development of the state.



Aniagwu also disclosed that Exco approved the commencement 2021/2022 cycle for Job Creation Bureau with 650 Deltans expected to benefit from the 7th cycle.



“Exco approved the establishment of a technical college in Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area.



“We also approved the construction of administrative building for the College of Health Sciences, Oghara and the remodeling of the Library of the Clinical Science Building.



“Others include approval for the rehabilitation of Orogun Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state and approval for the connection of additional government offices to the Independent Power Plant (IPP) to enable the state maximise the benefit of the power plant.



“Also Exco approved the transfer of Institute of Continuing Education from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Ministry of Secondary Education where it ought to be.



“At today’s Exco we also urged all workers and Commissioners in the new secretariat to be of good conduct and to ensure that cars are not parked at unapproved areas,” he added.



On Sylvester Oromoni’s case in Lagos, Aniagwu said the state government remained committed to ensuring justice for the family in line with Governor Okowa’s earlier statement on the matter.



“Recall that the Governor had made a statement to the effect that we will collaborate with the Lagos State Government to ensure that justice is delivered,” he stated.