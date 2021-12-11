Emblem Appeal Fund Launch: OKOWA CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR VETERANS, FALLEN HEROES

Delta State Government has launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Fund with an appeal to all public spirited individuals, corporate organisations, local governments, boards and parastatals, ministries and other stakeholders to contribute substantially to support veterans and dependants of the fallen heroes.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa presided over the ceremony in Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, yesterday.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, stated that the exercise was to acknowledge the sacrifices of the veterans of first and second world wars, Nigerian civil war and peace keeping operations by men of the Armed Forces around the world.



He noted that the security forces were still actively engaged in internal security operations especially the on-going war against insurgency and terrorism in some parts of the country, adding that it was a time for sober reflections on the sacrifices, patriotism, doggedness and courage of the security men and women in the face of danger.

The Governor explained that the essence of the Emblem Appeal week was not only to remember the fallen heroes, but also to raise funds to assist in addressing the challenges facing the widows and the dependants of the fallen heroes.

Governor Okowa appealed to heads of security agencies and other officers in charge of the entitlements of the ex-servicemen to be conscientious in handling their affairs bearing in mind that the unity of the country should be guarded jealously.

The State Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Delta State Chapter Mr. Boniface Ojei, stated that the vision of legion was to see to the welfare of the widows and orphans left behind by the Legionnaires and appealed for healthcare services, and partnership opportunities.

Mr. Ojei listed the challenges of the state Legions to include lack of recreational facilities, state government subvention, lack of vehicles and slots for schools and colleges, among others, and appealed to the state government to handover the management of the Cenotaph Complex to the Nigerian Legion.

He expressed worries over the nonchalant attitude of some local government Chairmen towards the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration and thanked Governor Okowa and others for their continued support towards the exercise even as he solicited for robust donation from all stakeholders.

The ceremony featured launching of the emblem by various stakeholders.