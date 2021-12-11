INFRASTRUCTURE: WIKE HAS REDEFINED GOVERNANCE – Nsirim

“** Urges Media Positive Projection Of Rivers State

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has distinguished himself as a man with a mission to redefine governance.

He said with the execution of projects across the 23 local Government areas, Governor Wike has left visible signatures of his commitment to leave Rivers State better than he met it.

The Commissioner made the assertion while speaking at a dinner organised by the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State Chapter, in Port Harcourt, last night, 10/12/2021.

“Today, I say that Rivers State has entered a golden era in infrastructure, a golden era in healthcare delivery, a golden era education, a golden era in sports development, because we have a Governor who is passionate to use the resources of Rivers State to develop Rivers State.

“I take pride in being his Commissioner for Information and Communications because as the saying goes, a good product does not need advertisement,” he said.

He extended the commendation of the Governor to journalists in the State for the support given to his administration and thanked them for being partners in progress. “But that does not mean that we have reached our destination.”

He said Governor Wike believed strongly that the media partnership was one veritable way to make governance have the required relevance and meaning.

He reminded them that there were still more to do to enable the administration finish strong in 2023.

Nsirim therefore, enjoined journalists in the State to be part of the collective team that would ensure that Rivers State remained stable and peaceful.

He said the Wike’s administration was open to criticism but that such should be constructive rather than armchair criticism.

He advised journalists not to allow themselves to be dump sites for information that do not have merit.

“Journalists in Rivers State must strategically begin to interrogate the kind of information we get from people and know the kind of information we pay attention to. Let us not be seen as a dump site, he said

Speaking on the Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, Nsirim ephasised to the journalists of the need to tell the rest of the world that Rivers State is peaceful and open for business.

“I want to remind us again as media practitioners that the prosperity of Rivers State is our prosperity. If Rivers State is peaceful and stable, you will get more business patronage.

“But if you paint Rivers State to be what it is not, you will suffer, your dependants will suffer. So we owe the collective responsibility to tell the whole world that Rivers State is open for business with the right infrastructure and the right leadership for people to come and do business,” he said.

Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Mr. Amaechi Okonkwo said this year’s week with the theme: “Survival of Journalists in Security and Economic Uncertainties in Nigeria: focused on strategic reporting of the maritime sector.

He said the event was meant to show first of all how journalists could preserve themselves before being able to perform their responsibilities to society.

He call on Government to factor in media organisations as they consider bailouts to industries adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

11/12/2021.