IT’S A NEW DAWN IN PDP – Akan Udofia

Obong Akan Udofia

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday, 10th December 2021 inaugurated a new National Working Committee (NWC) to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The new National Chairman Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and other members of the NWC took their oaths of office at a well attended ceremony held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

A foremost Businessman and Frontline Akwa Ibom Guber hopeful, Obong Akan Udofia was among the notable dignitaries at the inauguration.

In an interview with our correspondent, Obong Akan Udofia hailed the emergence of the new National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu whom he described as one of the founding fathers of the PDP. He expressed the confidence that under his leadership, the Party will return to its lost glory.

Obong Udofia is a Business Magnate and CEO of Desicon Engineering Limited, a transnational company providing technological advancement and information technology to customers in the oil and gas, construction and other industries across Nigeria, Chad, and Ghana.

The business Mogul stated that it was important that the PDP positions itself as a credible alternative to the misrule of the ruling APC and urged youths and women across the Country to embrace the PDP as a truly National and broad based Party capable of rescuing Nigeria.

Obong Udofia, an Alumnus of Harvard University who has won numerous awards for his philanthropy and empowerment initiatives for the Youths of Akwa Ibom State insisted that the PDP under its new leadership must emerge from the doldrums of the past few years ahead of the 2023 General Elections to set Nigeria back on the path of greatness..

He lauded the development initiatives of the Akwa Ibom State Governor under Gov. Emmanuel Udom and stated that for him, the way forward in engaging and empowering more youths is ‘Industrialisation’.

In his words, he said only an ‘Industrial Revolution’ will landmark Nigeria towards the direction its supposed to be.

Reported by Edwin Billy Akpabio