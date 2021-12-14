MY SUCCESSOR’LL DEFEND INTEREST OF RIVERS PEOPLE – Gov Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said he will make sure his successor will be someone who will defend the interest of the State.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that Governor Wike stated this during a birthday party organised for him by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, in his private residence at Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state on Monday night, December 13, 2021.

The governor, disclosed that he had directed elders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state to begin the search for someone with capacity and passion to defend the interest of the State to succeed him.

“I have dedicated this my birthday to make sure that whoever that is going to succeed me will be for the interest of the Rivers people, will be for the interest of the development of Nigeria.”

Governor Wike, who narrated how he was hoodwinked to attend the birthday party that was secretly organised by his wife at his sport complex, thanked God for granting him a fruitful and eventful life.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the wife of the governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Tamunominni Makinde and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion.

The governor urged people to continue praying for God’s grace to abound to him and his family on all sides.

The wife of the Rivers State governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, thanked God for his steadfast love towards Governor Wike.

Justice Nyesom-Wike, who showered encomium on her husband, prayed God to grant him his heart desires as well as long fruitful life.

Earlier, there was a novelty football match between team A and B of ex-Nigerian international footballers comprising of Austin Okocha, Finidi George, Kanu Nwankwo, Joseph Yobo, Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida and Samson Siasia among others.