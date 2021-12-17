WARRI/EFFURUN MASTER DRAINAGE PROJECT YIELDING RESULTS, SAYS AGENCY

Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay, Director General (DG) of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA)



The prospects of a cushioning of the flooding challenges faced by the residents of Warri and environs, is gradually coming to reality with Phase one and Phase two of the flood control measures embarked upon by the Delta State government becoming fruitful.

Already, the intensity of the flooding menace has mellowed with appreciable progress achieved with the clearing of the canals, natural waterways and drains as well as the construction of huge underground drainages, culverts and tunnels.

Noticeable impact has been made in different parts of Warri and Effurun especially around Alegbo to the extent that whenever it rains, the flood drains off within a short time.

Though it is not yet uhuru as water still gathers in some places, the government is optimistic that no less than 40 per cent of the challenge would be resolved by the middle of next year.

The Director General (DG) of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay disclosed that the first two phases out of the six phases’ project were likely to be completed in June next year.

Speaking when the State Project Monitoring, Implementation and Evaluation team toured the project sites, Macaulay said that the flooding was gradually easing off particularly around the PTI road.

“Hopefully, Phase one and Phase two of the master drainage project will be completed in June 2022. This will largely take care of over 40 per cent of the flooding challenges in the Warri/Uvwie axis.

The leader of the monitoring team and Commissioner in charge of the State Project Monitoring, Implementation and Evaluation Bureau, Engr. Oviemuno Oghoore commended the progress made so far with the project.

Earlier at a meeting in the WUEDA office, Oghoore hinted that the team was in Warri as part of its regular visit to projects to ensure that jobs were executed to specifications.

Besides, the Commissioner said that the visit was to create a synergy between the Ministry and the supervisory agencies of projects to ensure that at the end of the day, there was value for money spent by the government.

On his part, Macaulay solicited for cooperation and collaboration with the team, as well as advised the monitoring team to guard against witch-hunting



Signed:



Stella L. Sanu

PRO, WUEDA