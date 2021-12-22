PRESS STATEMENT

22nd December, 2021

DELTA PDP WISHES DELTANS A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY, PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, extends our warm felicitations and sincere compliments of the yuletide season to all Deltans and wishes our faithful members and teeming supporters a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Prosperous New Year.

As we once again celebrate the wonderful season of good tidings to all mankind, occasioned by the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ, we give God all the glory for the joys, the victories, the healings, the wisdom, fortitude, and strength with which we embraced and endured all the events and revelations that shaped 2021.

This has been an eventful year for us as a people and we wish to express our profound gratitude to our loyal members for their commitment and indeed all our brothers and sisters across Delta State for their love, courage, and steadfastness in keeping faith with the PDP and ensuring our continued political victories and the sustenance and consolidation of our democratic culture in all elections.

There’s no doubt whatsoever that despite the enormous challenges we faced during the year, including the management of the yet to be eliminated COVID-19 global pandemic and especially the clueless ineptitude and suffocating misrule of the APC-led Federal Government at the centre, the administration of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, our undisputed leader and Ekwueme, has acquitted himself excellently, with the delivery of quality projects, excellence in governance and the strengthening of the structures and platforms towards building a stronger Delta, in all sectors and across the three Senatorial Zones of the State.

Even the incorrigible detractors and shameless defectors who have blindly refused to acknowledge the outstanding legacy achievements and other good governance initiatives, including the outstanding infrastructural edifices, some of which are right in front of their houses and noses, will reluctantly agree that the Governor Okowa administration has performed beyond expectations and Deltans are proud and happy with the good works of the PDP.

We give God all the glory for keeping us in good health and sound mind to witness and enjoy another Christmas celebration and urge Deltans to continue to put their faith in the PDP and trust the process of building a stronger Delta in the New Year, which as our Governor and leader, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised and assured will be better, by the Grace of God, the unity of purpose, togetherness and the peaceful, harmonious coexistence of all Deltans.

And as you celebrate the festive season, we appeal to all Deltans to be consistent and committed to observing Covid-19 protocols, especially with the real threat of the OMICRON variant in the air, including the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and regular handwashing, particularly in this harsh, dusty harmattan weather.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance to all Deltans.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.