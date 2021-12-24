AKAN UDOFIA EULOGIZES VALUES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN

– By Harrison Essien

A business magnate, Mr. Akan Udofia, has been paying glowing tributes to Nigerian women for their invaluable contributions to the sustenance of families and development of society.



Mr. Udofia, a frontline governorship aspirant in the 2023 Governorship election in Akwa Ibom, was speaking tonight at the premiere of “Ufok Ibaan” the Ikot Abasi Women’s Uprising, which recounted the 1929 women’s riot that positioned Eastern Nigerian women as forces to be reckoned with during the Nigerian colonial era.



The stage play, which took place at Ibom Hall, Uyo, is written and directed by William Benson and produced by Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin, alongside Mofoluwake Imaobong Edgar and Glory Etim-Ezekiel and sponsored by Ibom Air, MTN and Zenith Bank.



Mr. Udofia, who was a special guest at the event, said he was proud of the courage of Akwa Ibom women and their giant strides in various sectors of the nation’s economy, describing them as partners in progress.



“Many of us have seen our mothers in action and can attest to their dedication and commitment to the family and societal development. Whatever we are today, our mothers play significant roles to our success.Therefore, we need to appreciate women. The strength of a woman is deep and spiritual”. He said.



The governorship hopeful said if given more opportunities, Akwa Ibom women would do better in governance and businesses, just as

he called for more women empowerment and appointment in leadership positions.



Also at the event were Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Senator Helen Esuene and Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN.



Ufok Ibaan, a celebration of the collective strength of women, focuses on the experiences of Ikot Abasi women led by Madam Adiaha Edem Abia.



Through music, dance and drama, the play brings to life, the brace actions of the women who stood against financial oppression albeit with tragic consequences.