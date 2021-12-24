AKAN UDOFIA REITERATES PASSION FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP; GRACES LAUNCH OF NEW SHOPPING MALL IN EKET

The GMD of Desicon Engineering Limited Mr. Akan Udofia has reiterated his passion and resolve to support budding entrepreneurs who are fighting hard to establish businesses in the state.

Udofia, Nsit Ibom born business mogul and frontline contender for the 2023 governorship seat in Akwa Ibom State said this over the weekend when he graced the official launching of a new shopping mall in Eket Local Government.

At the event attended by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt. Hon. Frank Archibong, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Intergovernmental and Donour Agencies, Mr. Ndiana Nana Udom, Eket Local Government Chairman, Hon, Akaninyeme Tommy amongst other dignitaries, Mr Udofia emphasized the need to create enabling environment for small and medium enterprises to thrive.

“I have been facing a very tight and busy schedule, but as long as this is about entrepreneurship, creating jobs and adding value, there is no way I would not suspend a lot of activities to be here. Besides Eket is my second home and I love Eket people.

“Let me remind everyone here and all Eket people that small business owners are the main drivers of our economy, they are the tax payers and they are not to be joked with at all. As a man who has started and grown many small businesses from scratch to blossom, business owners occupy a special place in my heart so now and in future I will always advocate for friendly government policies and creation of enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Congratulations to my brother and his wife Mr and Mrs Iniobong ldem for opening this beautiful mall in Eket, I believe that Eket people will patronize this business as encouragement for the jobs that this business will create”.

Earlier in their welcome remarks, Mr Iniobong Idem, the GMD of Idemgh Link Ventures and the wife, The General Manager of the shopping Mall said they are inspired to open the mall to provide the most desirable alternative for the teeming population of shoppers in Eket. He described Mr Akan Udofia and Frank Archibong as lovers of entrepreneurship who have always stood with him, providing him the moral support needed to navigate the unfriendly business climate in Nigeria.

Other dignitaries in the entourage of Mr Akan Udofia were AK Prosperity Campaign Directors, including; Hon Kufre Sam, Dr Saviour Eyienkere, Hon Barr Paul Ubom and Hon Barr BASSEY Etienam amongst others.

(C) Edwin Billy Akpabio