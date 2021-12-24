REPS MINORITY CAUCUS URGES LOVE, HOPE AT CHRISTMAS

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu,, Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives.

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to strengthen the bond of love for one another, renew their hope and intensify their prayers for brighter future for our nation.

The Caucus in a Statement on Friday December 24, 2021, by the Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, charged leaders at all levels to use the period to bring joy and hope to the people by committing themselves to life of selfless service as demonstrated in the gift of the Lord Jesus Christ to bring salvation to mankind.

“Indeed, Christmas points to the refreshing truth of God love to mankind and the fact that, in His mercies, He has not given up on our nation in spite of agonizing hardship and insecurity we face under the current incompetent, insensitive and suppressive administration.

“Our caucus is deeply saddened that in the last six years, Nigerians are not able to afford the basic necessities of life and have been marking major festivities in tears, despair and utter hopelessness due to the oppression, corruption and cluelessness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration,” the caucus stated in the statement.

They therefore urged Nigerians to use the Yuletide period to encourage and stand up for one another; share and show love, especially to the less privileged, the displaced and victims of acts of terrorism that have escalated under the APC.

The caucus also called on those behind the mindless killings, kidnapping banditry and other acts of terrorism in the country to have a rethink as their actions cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

“Nevertheless, as representatives of the people, the minority caucus remains undeterred in standing for the rights and wellbeing of all Nigerians at this critical time.

“Our caucus will never relent in our pursuit of good governance including legislations that will guarantee credible elections in furtherance of our collective quest to rescue our nation from misrule,” the Reps Minority Caucus assured.

While urging Nigerians not to lose sight of Covid-19 protocols during the festive period, the Minority Caucus felicitated with the people and wished the nation a happy Christmas celebration.