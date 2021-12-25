Angozi Tasks Deltans on Good Neighbourliness At Christmas

Chief Braduce Angozi



Warri/Nigeria: A former Commissioner of Agriculture and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Braduce Angozi, had charged Deltans to use the occasion of Christmas to live a life of good neighbours amongst themselves.



The erudite politician, and Delta 2023 Governorship Aspirant made the call in his Christmas Message to the people of Delta State on Friday, December 24, 2021 in a Press Statement made available to journalists in the commercial city of Warri.



Chief Angozi, stated that the story of Christmas cannot be properly told without good synergy among the people, as the season is a season of love, through a special gift from God to the world.



He asked Deltans to reflect on the various challenges facing them, and see that such challenges which had made many people, communities and organisations to carry arms against themselves can be resolved when there is the spirit of love, and good neighbourliness.



“While I wish my fellow Deltans and other Nigerians, a fruitful Christmas, I will have to remind us to reflect on the essence of the celebration, and transmit it to a good living standard with our neighbours.”



“Over the years, we had celebrated Christmas in the midst of war, with lack of love to one another, in our homes, communities and organisations we belong, forgetting the essence of the season, which is love and good neighbourliness.”



“I therefore, urge us to use today as a special day to rethink, reflect and ensure we live in peace with our neighbours and friends. Once we can do this, then the joy of Christmas will be fulfiled. He said.



“We should remember, that in the darkness of misery and poverty we wait for the light of food, water and shelter. In the darkness of selfishness and greed we wait for the light of love, compassion, and generosity. And Christmas is the celebration of that love, compassion and generosity, we must share with our neighbours.”



The 2023 Governorship Aspirants use the occasion to remind Deltans of his 2023 covenant with Deltans to build a strong, resilient and prosperous economy, with reinforcement of its unity by the promotion of the spirit of consensus and cooperation.



