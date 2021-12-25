XMAS: DTHA Deputy Speaker Tasks Christians To Be Peace Ambassadors

Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor, Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Ukwuani State Constituency

UMUTU/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, and member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor, had called on Nigerians to use the celebration of the Christmas to be Peace Ambassadors, as the country is in serious need of continuous peace advocacy.

The Deputy Speaker made this call in his Christmas Message to his constituents, in Ukwuani State Constituency, and other Nigerians, on Thursday, December 24, 2021, in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli.

He pointed out that though the country maybe facing serious challenges, especially on issues of security, and rising cost of living standard, there is still the need for all to pursue peace in their activities, knowing that the birth of Jesus Christ was to ensure humanity is saved and live in peace.

According to him, “We can overcome most of our challenges if we all fight the cause of a peaceful living, and association, as we are of God.”

“We know that Christ came to bring salvation to the world. He came to redeem us. And in redeeming us, we must also show to our neighbours, that same love God showed to us, when he sent his only son for our sake to the world.”

“I know we are facing challenges from different fronts. Challenges of insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic with the continuous mutation of the virus to different strains, high rise in living standard, I however urge you not to loose hope, but trust that God who sent his only son for our sake, will not abandon us.”

“We must therefore continue to preach peace where ever we find ourselves. We must be peace ambassadors through our works and deeds, knowing that Christmas is a period of Love, and Peace Building.’ He said.

He ended by saying; “Jesus is the incarnate light of God who comes to all who live in the darkness of deprivation, alienation, brokenness and suffering. At Christmas our lives are reawakened to the many ways in which Jesus lights our way, leading us out of our darkness to a place of peace.” He concluded.