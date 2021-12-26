JOHN BAZIA, OTHERS LACK GOOD MORAL CHARACTER TO MALIGN GOV WIKE – Rt. Hon. Dekor

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, Member Representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, House of Representatives

The Member Representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has described Mr John Bazia and other handful expired All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Ogoni as having no electoral value and good moral character to insult and malign the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.



Countering Wednesday, December 22, 2021 attack on Governor Wike by Mr John Bazia who was dismissed from the cabinet of Governor Wike because of his dubious character, Rt. Hon. Dekor said Mr Bazia and a handful of those who gathered at the Police field under one canopy in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the State to insult and malign Governor Wike are ‘paperweight politicians’ with no good moral character to derogatorily talk about Governor Wike.



Dismissing the threat to unleash fangs on Governor Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State in the 2023 general elections, Rt. Hon. Dekor who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said the APC in Rivers State under the leadership of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is a ‘disaster waiting to happen’.



He described handful of members of the faction of the APC loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, who gathered at the police field in Bori as failed and aggrieved politicians, who have nothing to offer the good people of Ogoni.



“They are just paperweight politicians. They have no influence in their villages and voting units.

They lack capacity to win elections in their voting units”, the Federal Lawmaker declared.



“Mr John Bazia was sacked as a Commissioner because of his dubious character”, Rt. Hon. Dekor said.



The former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and Commissioner for Works applauded Governor Wike’s glaring record of achievements in Rivers State; his humility, openness, and prudence.



“It is on record that these gangs of dedicated sham only gathered in Bori on Wednesday to denigrate the Governor, his administration. They never missed any opportunity to denigrate the office of the Governor”, Rt. Hon. Dekor said.



‘’Their public show of shame on Wednesday in Bori has again shown who they are. It is on this note that I condemn their foul languages against Governor Wike”, he also angrily declared.



“Mr John Bazia and his gang of rabble-rousers should henceforth stop insulting Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike” Rt. Hon. Dekor warned.